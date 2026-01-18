10 Types Of Chowders, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's a hot summer day, a blustery winter night, or something in between, it's always chowder season. But when you think "chowder," does your mind go straight to the clam kind — the white one — and stop? If so, you're missing out on a world of chowder possibilities, and not just "the red one." If you think the word "chowder" is always preceded by "clam," well, prepare to have your mind blown.

Let's start with the definition. According to Merriam-Webster, a chowder is "a soup or stew of seafood (such as clams or fish) usually made with milk or tomatoes, salt pork, onions, and other vegetables (such as potatoes)." Even the dictionary people have suffered a failure of imagination. Have they never heard of corn chowder? Also, a chowder isn't really a soup, although they're both liquid-based. Chowders are chunky, like a stew, but they're not stews, either; it may sound obvious but a chowder doesn't stew. A chowder is its own thing, often but not always creamy, but we'll get to that.

The origin of the word "chowder" may be French – "chaudière" for cauldron — or English — "jowter" for fishmonger. The point is, chowder has been around for a few centuries; people have strong feelings about it; and it's a delicious one-pot meal. So, dear chowder-curious, pull up a spoon as we introduce you to the world of definitely-not-soups-or-stews, beginning with the O.G., New England clam chowder.