Low And Slow Is The Way To Go When Making Corn Chowder
After a long day, there's nothing quite like coming home to the smell of a delicious meal that has been simmering in a crockpot for hours. The best part? Dinner's ready, so you can kick your feet up and relax after your crockpot did all the work for you. Corn chowder is a particularly comforting dish that is easy to prep, throw in the slow cooker, and enjoy after a busy day. Cooking corn chowder low and slow gives the flavors time to develop and mingle with each other, which results in a rich, creamy soup and allows you to take the evening off from cooking dinner. You can also make a big batch and have leftovers for lunch or dinner the following day.
Cooking corn chowder at a low temperature allows your potatoes, onions, and other vegetables to cook until they're tender and full of flavor without becoming a mushy, starchy mess. The natural sugars from the corn will have plenty of time to blend with the savory flavors of your broth and veggies, giving you a balanced and hearty soup with a subtle sweetness.
Corn chowder in the crockpot is truly a dump-and-go meal
If you're looking for a crockpot dinner that doesn't require any pre-cooking, then corn chowder is a perfect option. All you have to do is chop the potatoes, onions, and any other vegetables you'd like to add (carrots and celery are both great additions), and toss it all in the crockpot with fresh or frozen corn, chicken broth, and your choice of seasonings. Whisk some cornstarch with half-and-half or cream for thickening, and mix that in with the rest of your ingredients before slow cooking the soup.
If you prefer to add a little extra protein to your dish, ham or bacon would bring a delicious smokiness to complement the sweetness of the corn. If you choose to add one of these, it will require a little extra prep work, as you'll want to cook your bacon until crispy, either by frying it on the stovetop or popping it in the oven before chopping it into bits and stirring it into the chowder. If you have leftover ham from a previous meal, dice it into cubes, or simply purchase already-cooked diced ham from the grocery store to keep it extra easy. Add your bacon or ham to the soup once it's done cooking and ready to serve. With or without the meat, corn chowder that has simmered all day in your slow cooker will leave your house smelling amazing and your dinner ready to eat.