Low And Slow Is The Way To Go When Making Corn Chowder

If you're looking for a crockpot dinner that doesn't require any pre-cooking, then corn chowder is a perfect option. All you have to do is chop the potatoes, onions, and any other vegetables you'd like to add (carrots and celery are both great additions), and toss it all in the crockpot with fresh or frozen corn, chicken broth, and your choice of seasonings. Whisk some cornstarch with half-and-half or cream for thickening, and mix that in with the rest of your ingredients before slow cooking the soup.

If you prefer to add a little extra protein to your dish, ham or bacon would bring a delicious smokiness to complement the sweetness of the corn. If you choose to add one of these, it will require a little extra prep work, as you'll want to cook your bacon until crispy, either by frying it on the stovetop or popping it in the oven before chopping it into bits and stirring it into the chowder. If you have leftover ham from a previous meal, dice it into cubes, or simply purchase already-cooked diced ham from the grocery store to keep it extra easy. Add your bacon or ham to the soup once it's done cooking and ready to serve. With or without the meat, corn chowder that has simmered all day in your slow cooker will leave your house smelling amazing and your dinner ready to eat.

