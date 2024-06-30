One Man Hated Manhattan Clam Chowder So Much He Tried To Make It Illegal In Maine

New Englanders take their clam chowder seriously: Their version is appealingly creamy, with bacon, onion, potatoes, half-and-half milk, perhaps garlic and celery, and obviously, clams. (Despite the color, it doesn't always have cream, although some recipes call for it.) However, one ingredient that's definitely not in there is tomatoes. Tomato-based chowder is apparently such an affront that some New Englanders once attempted to make it illegal (at least in the Pine Tree State).

That soup is Manhattan clam chowder, and despite the name, it's linked to Portuguese immigrants in Rhode Island (though it does have a loose New York City connection — more on that later). In fact, one Maine legislator was so affronted by the concoction that he put forward a bill seeking to ban it from being served in the state. State representative Cleveland Sleeper, who hailed from the fishing town of Rockland, was apparently fixated on this. He put forward multiple bills on the issue in the years after his election in 1933. A bill in 1939 seems to have received the most attention, which would broadly ban any use of tomatoes in chowder (presumably this would apply mostly to restaurants, as it might have been difficult to police in private households). The proposed punishment? Offenders would have to go dig up a barrel of clams at high tide – effectively an unachievable task.

