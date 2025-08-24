Stripping Corn Off The Cob Has Never Been Easier Thanks To This Handy Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you really need another hyper-specific kitchen gadget in your drawer? Well, if you've ever had to scrape corn off its cob for a recipe, or because someone in your home has braces, you may understand why a corn stripper can be so useful.

There are a couple of different types of corn strippers to choose from, and each has its merits. One type resembles a vegetable peeler with metal teeth, like the OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler, which has a rust-free blade. Reviewers say that this tool makes it much easier and faster to get corn off the cob than if you were using a knife. However, some shoppers say that the gadget could be safer, and suggest pushing the cutter away from your body rather than pulling it towards you.

Alternatively, there are also corn strippers made from a circle of plastic with metal teeth inside, like the Chef'n 102-812-017 Cob Corn Stripper. This gadget might be less likely to cause injury since the blades are inside. (You have to twist and push the corn through this tool to get the kernels off.) Still, some reviewers say the stripper doesn't fit larger cobs, so it might not be the best choice for everyone.