Stripping Corn Off The Cob Has Never Been Easier Thanks To This Handy Gadget
Do you really need another hyper-specific kitchen gadget in your drawer? Well, if you've ever had to scrape corn off its cob for a recipe, or because someone in your home has braces, you may understand why a corn stripper can be so useful.
There are a couple of different types of corn strippers to choose from, and each has its merits. One type resembles a vegetable peeler with metal teeth, like the OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler, which has a rust-free blade. Reviewers say that this tool makes it much easier and faster to get corn off the cob than if you were using a knife. However, some shoppers say that the gadget could be safer, and suggest pushing the cutter away from your body rather than pulling it towards you.
Alternatively, there are also corn strippers made from a circle of plastic with metal teeth inside, like the Chef'n 102-812-017 Cob Corn Stripper. This gadget might be less likely to cause injury since the blades are inside. (You have to twist and push the corn through this tool to get the kernels off.) Still, some reviewers say the stripper doesn't fit larger cobs, so it might not be the best choice for everyone.
Why you should invest in a corn stripper
Most methods for cutting corn off the cob are problematic. For example, slicing kernels with a knife can get messy, as the grains may go flying all over your countertops. While you could try cutting corn over a bowl, it's still difficult to prevent the kernels from soaring around your kitchen. The trick Ina Garten swears by to cut corn on the cob isn't exactly kid-friendly with its use of a sharp knife. There's even a method for cutting corn that requires a Bundt pan. This technique involves placing your cob on top of the pan's inner tube and cutting all the kernels down. Still, not everyone owns a Bundt pan, so this is not an ideal choice for everyone.
There are so many recipes that call for cut corn, such as a grilled romaine and corn salad, chowder, and corn fritters. If you're a big fan of these recipes, you may find a corn stripper to be a tool that's worth making space for in your kitchen. Most of these gadgets retail for just under $20, so you don't need to bust your budget to have one. Still, a corn stripper may be an occasional-use item for some home cooks, especially if you prefer perfectly grilled corn on the cob. If this is you, it's probably not worth spending a lot of money on this tool. The choice is up to you.