One of the key traits of a delicious, satisfying chowder is its velvety mouthfeel. The go-to way to nail the perfect texture has typically relied on animal-derived dairy, which calls for a handy bottle of Lactaid on hand for folks sensitive to dairy to enjoy a stress-free meal. Thankfully, you can still achieve the luxurious texture of a classic chowder with a simple, savvy swap from chef David Burke, whose eatery Mojito Restaurant & Bar will be serving up innovative, Latin-inspired dishes at the 2025 US Open. As Burke told us in an exclusive conversation, "Soy milk or tofu can substitute for the dairy element."

This swap should come as no surprise if you're familiar with plant-forward and dairy-free cooking tips. As the plant milk with the highest protein content and a relatively neutral flavor, especially when combined with other seasonings and aromatics, soy milk can deliver a tasty and satiating corn and potato chowder that gives its dairy-based version a good run for its money. If you're debating which type of tofu to use for a creamy chowder, opt for silken tofu as it's easier to blend into a protein-packed, saucy consistency. Once you've made your choice between soy milk or tofu, Burke recommends emulsifying the mixture with good-quality olive oil in an immersion blender. "You can also puree some of the corn and strain it before incorporating it into the chowder," he tells us. Alternatively, he adds that "almond puree can also do the trick."

We also asked Burke about ways to make the chowder richer, for which he suggested using more potatoes. On the contrary, for a lighter version, he recommends using fewer potatoes or not cooking the potatoes directly in the chowder. This is likely because the starches released from the potatoes can thicken the mixture, so cook the potatoes separately before adding them in, and lastly, Burke suggests skipping the roux.