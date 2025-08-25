You Can Skip The Dairy And Still Get Creamy Corn And Potato Chowder. Here's How
One of the key traits of a delicious, satisfying chowder is its velvety mouthfeel. The go-to way to nail the perfect texture has typically relied on animal-derived dairy, which calls for a handy bottle of Lactaid on hand for folks sensitive to dairy to enjoy a stress-free meal. Thankfully, you can still achieve the luxurious texture of a classic chowder with a simple, savvy swap from chef David Burke, whose eatery Mojito Restaurant & Bar will be serving up innovative, Latin-inspired dishes at the 2025 US Open. As Burke told us in an exclusive conversation, "Soy milk or tofu can substitute for the dairy element."
This swap should come as no surprise if you're familiar with plant-forward and dairy-free cooking tips. As the plant milk with the highest protein content and a relatively neutral flavor, especially when combined with other seasonings and aromatics, soy milk can deliver a tasty and satiating corn and potato chowder that gives its dairy-based version a good run for its money. If you're debating which type of tofu to use for a creamy chowder, opt for silken tofu as it's easier to blend into a protein-packed, saucy consistency. Once you've made your choice between soy milk or tofu, Burke recommends emulsifying the mixture with good-quality olive oil in an immersion blender. "You can also puree some of the corn and strain it before incorporating it into the chowder," he tells us. Alternatively, he adds that "almond puree can also do the trick."
We also asked Burke about ways to make the chowder richer, for which he suggested using more potatoes. On the contrary, for a lighter version, he recommends using fewer potatoes or not cooking the potatoes directly in the chowder. This is likely because the starches released from the potatoes can thicken the mixture, so cook the potatoes separately before adding them in, and lastly, Burke suggests skipping the roux.
More dairy-free hacks for a delicious chowder
To make the ultimate, dairy-free, plant-powered corn and potato chowder, there's no shortage of flavorsome recipes on the internet to seek inspiration. But we have some familiar Chowhound-approved tricks for the perfect spoonful that could bring a smile to the faces of even those skeptical of plant-based dishes. One tried and tested technique to thicken a soup or stew while adding a savory, cheesy flavor is to add the vegan pantry staple, nutritional yeast, which is also a fantastic replacement for Parmesan. Plus, the added dose of vitamin B12 is a welcome boost of nutrition. Other options to boost chowder's creaminess are to make a simple cashew cream by blending soaked cashews into a smooth, cream-like consistency, or you can opt for a store-bought brand of plant-based heavy cream.
In addition to chef David Burke's tips for a lighter serving of chowder, consider using coconut milk instead of dairy. The swap retains the richness of the chowder while imparting delicate nutty notes that are reminiscent of an aromatic curry, giving it a unique twist. Fancy a touch of smokiness in your chowder? Give your recipe a meat-free makeover by using grilled or fire-roasted corn, which adds a layer of bold flavor complexity.
Finally, when cooking your chowder, low and slow is the name of the game. The prolonged cooking period at a low temperature ensures that the natural flavors of the vegetables infuse into the final result while their texture remains fork-tender rather than turning into a mushy mess. Once ready, scoop your chowder into a deep soup bowl and serve alongside your preferred crackers, or better yet, a thick slice of toasted, artisanal bread.