The Trick Ina Garten Swears By To Cut Corn On The Cob Without A Mess

Chef, TV legend, and iconic culinary personality Ina Garten has been a beloved resource for generations of home cooks. On top of her flavorful, approachable recipes and her impressive dinner party tips, she warmly and happily shares the small tips and tricks that will make you a better cook, which she has learned from over 40 years of cooking. Garten spoke with Food & Wine to share not only her approach to food and how she connects with her audience, but she also threw in a few insightful tidbits her readers and viewers at home will immediately find helpful.

"When I'm doing something, I find myself thinking, 'Is this the best way to do it?'" Garten explains. She then takes what she's learned the hard way and offers it up to her fellow food enthusiasts so that they can cook with confidence. She uses cutting corn off the cob as a perfect example. Many of us have lost half of our kernels to the kitchen floor after cutting straight down on a cutting board. The Contessa found a better way. "If you put a kitchen towel up on the cutting board and cut it into the kitchen towel, it doesn't bounce all over the kitchen." A simple, effective solution with a commonly accessible tool. Why didn't we think of that?

As Garten explains, it's these a-ha moments that she loves to share most. "All those techniques that make you go, 'Oh that's how I can do it!' That's what I want people to know," she states.