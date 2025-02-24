9 Little Known Facts On The Origin Of Bread Bowls

Bread is an amazing base or accompaniment for so many foods. Even stale bread can be used in a surprising number of dishes. You can also use bread as your dinnerware. Bread bowls are hollowed out round or loaf-shaped pieces of bread that are filled with a tasty meal that you eat along with them. Typical bread bowl fillings include clam chowder, soup, or chili. Bread bowls can technically be made with any kind of bread, but experts like the staff at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts understandably recommend choosing bread that has "a thick and sturdy crust". Popular choices include sourdough, Italian, and pumpernickel bread.

For years, consumers have been able to find bread bowls on offer at many restaurants, including national chain Panera and iconic San Francisco eateries like Boudin Bakery's Bistro Boudin, where they've long been a famous menu item. You can also make your own bread bowls at home. Many bread bowl recipes involve baking your own bread, but some cooks go the easy way, hollowing out rolls or boules they've bought already made. Either way, the results will probably be delicious. Plus, you'll only have to wash the spoon when you're done!

Bread bowls became popular on a large scale in the late 20th century, so they may seem like a bit of a recent novelty. However, they have a surprisingly long history and a number of precursors and variations. Let's tuck deep into the history of bread bowls to find out everything from where they came from to what their future might hold (besides chowder and soup).