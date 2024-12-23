11 Tips You Need When Cooking New England Clam Chowder

If there's a quintessential dish from the Northeast, it's got to be clam chowder. We're not talking about other variations, such as tomato-based Manhattan-style, but just creamy, delicious New England clam chowder. With a tasty base of onions, celery, and carrots, plus plenty of chunky potatoes and clams, this favorite is hearty enough to work as a substantial lunch or dinner. Served with crackers or crusty bread, it also makes the perfect first course for a larger meal, setting the stage for other New England classic flavors.

Incorporating both seafood, heavy cream, and plenty of vegetables, chowder can be a bit intimidating if you've never made it before. While it doesn't require any fancy tools or techniques, you'll still need to know how to prepare the chowder base, when to add the clams, and how to get the creamy, velvety consistency that you want from a good chowder. For those worried about replicating their favorite restaurant versions at home, never fear. We talked to Anne Quatrano, owner at W.H. Stiles Fish Camp, about the best tips and tricks to getting delicious chowder. Brock Anderson, executive chef at Sea Crest Beach Resort, also shared his secret to the perfect recipe that he uses at home. Both gave us the inside scoop from finding the right kind of clams to building the chowder one ingredient at a time.