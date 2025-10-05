17 Best One-Pot Meals For An Easy Dinner

When the days grow shorter and the evenings turn crisp, the last thing most of us want is to juggle a sink full of pots and pans after a long day. One-pot meals are the perfect answer: They deliver full-flavored, satisfying dinners with minimal cleanup and maximum comfort. From hearty soups to slow-cooker classics and vibrant skillet dishes, these recipes prove that convenience does not have to come at the expense of taste or nutrition.

This collection gathers some of the most reliable and crowd-pleasing one-pot ideas. You'll find dishes that suit every craving and every schedule — whether you need a slow-cooker chili for busy weeknights, a creamy pasta for an impromptu family meal, or a globally inspired soup to warm up a chilly evening. Many rely on pantry staples and simple prep, so you can focus on enjoying your dinner instead of spending hours in the kitchen.

While not all recipes here follow a set-it-and-forget-it approach, they all come together in a single cooking vessel. In addition to describing each final dish, this list will also give you a sense of the secret tricks, essential techniques, and occasionally-challenging aspects of each dish so that you'll go in knowing exactly what to expect.