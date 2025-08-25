Tequila Deserves A Place In Your Next Batch Of Corn Chowder. Here's Why
Corn chowder is one of those classic recipes that has a longstanding reputation for being creamy and comforting. If you already know how to avoid the mistakes you're making with fresh corn, such as over or undercooking the kernels and wasting those precious cobs, you can easily become a pro at preparing at-home recipes like creamed corn, cornbread, and corn chowder.
Though, when it comes to soup, while the low and slow method may be the way to go when making corn chowder, giving this classic meal your very own signature touch takes a bit more consideration. Fortunately, Chowhound was able to learn how chef David Burke of Mojito Restaurant & Bar tackles this very feat with a bit of tequila. Burke claims, "My initial thought was to add a note tying the chowder to Latin culture. And I was intrigued with the heat and appealing aroma the tequila would add."
Sure enough, tequila is embedded with all sorts of flavor notes, including sweet, floral, spicy, and earthy. In order to give classic corn chowder a Latin American twist, Burke adds a modest amount of tequila to each bowl of soup before serving. He states, "Since the goal is to add intriguing elements to the chowder, not to overpower it, I'm inclined toward a light drizzle."
Next to following Burke's method and topping your next bowl of corn chowder with your preferred variety of tequila, you can also enhance the flavor of this creamy soup with more complementary ingredients.
More ways to enhance the flavor of traditional corn chowder
When deciding which type of tequila to add to corn chowder, carefully consider your options. Use reposado tequila for a more robust, complex flavor or blanco tequila for a cleaner, more vibrant finish. You can also use gold tequila for a more conventional, all-encompassing flavor. When serving, start by adding only a very small amount, stir, and add more if desired. You still want the savory flavors of the chowder to shine through.
Conversely, to make tequila-infused corn chowder without the alcohol, skip using tequila as a topping. Instead, add some to your soup pot to cook down before pouring in the required chicken or vegetable stock. That being said, for a different flavor altogether, David Burke claims that "whiskey, brandy, and sherry would all work well."
Since chef David Burke is preparing unique dishes for this year's US Open tennis tournament at his very own Latin American pop-up restaurant, he's developed experience ensuring each curated dish is reflective of Latin American culture. Specifically, when it comes to upgrading corn chowder, beyond tequila, Burke suggests using a few fresh ingredients.
According to Burke, "You could get some additional fire with white pepper or jalapeño. And if you're using tequila, some lime zest would be good." Lastly, to add more color and flavor to each bowl, use a bit of cotija cheese and a heaping spoonful of five-ingredient pico de gallo made with tomatoes, sweet onions, jalapeño, lime, and cilantro.