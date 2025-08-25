Tequila Deserves A Place In Your Next Batch Of Corn Chowder. Here's Why

Corn chowder is one of those classic recipes that has a longstanding reputation for being creamy and comforting. If you already know how to avoid the mistakes you're making with fresh corn, such as over or undercooking the kernels and wasting those precious cobs, you can easily become a pro at preparing at-home recipes like creamed corn, cornbread, and corn chowder.

Though, when it comes to soup, while the low and slow method may be the way to go when making corn chowder, giving this classic meal your very own signature touch takes a bit more consideration. Fortunately, Chowhound was able to learn how chef David Burke of Mojito Restaurant & Bar tackles this very feat with a bit of tequila. Burke claims, "My initial thought was to add a note tying the chowder to Latin culture. And I was intrigued with the heat and appealing aroma the tequila would add."

Sure enough, tequila is embedded with all sorts of flavor notes, including sweet, floral, spicy, and earthy. In order to give classic corn chowder a Latin American twist, Burke adds a modest amount of tequila to each bowl of soup before serving. He states, "Since the goal is to add intriguing elements to the chowder, not to overpower it, I'm inclined toward a light drizzle."

Next to following Burke's method and topping your next bowl of corn chowder with your preferred variety of tequila, you can also enhance the flavor of this creamy soup with more complementary ingredients.