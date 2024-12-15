10 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Meringue

You just made a beautifully whipped meringue — it's so fluffy! So smooth! So soft! So perfect! Even though meringue can be enjoyed as is, melt-in-your-mouth and luscious, it's also fun to transform it in the oven to make other sweet treats. You can bake mini meringue cookies with a playfully crisp and tender texture, or dollop cloudlike peaks on top of a zesty lemon meringue pie for a light and bright dessert.

But here's a serious warning to you: there's still room for failure. Acres of it. If you're planning on baking meringue, you can't fall victim to some common mistakes. Fortunately, I have learned how to spot some of them during my career as a pastry cook and baker, and am here to share.

I have successfully made and utterly ruined meringues in the best and worst settings imaginable. There's a wide gap between baking meringue at home on a dry, mild day — and sharing one old and overworked oven with an entire kitchen staff on a sweltering summer dinner service.

With many a tear shed over multiple failed attempts, as well as revelation in triumphs, I'm equipped to give you an abundance of expert advice for dealing with the same bad baking blunders. Some of them occur from using poor equipment, much of them result from bad timing, but all common meringue mistakes develop with a lack of knowledge. But, you can easily guard your baking against that.