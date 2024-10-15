Savory S'mores Are The TikTok Viral Snack Your Fall Picnic Needs
S'mores are easily one of the most ubiquitous of foodstuffs to be conjured around an American campfire. The original recipe first appeared in the 1927 handbook "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts" listed as "Some More" with three simple ingredients: marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers. Over the past century, it has remained a wildly popular flavor combination for both children and adults. It can even be made in an air fryer — but what if you're hungry for something less sweet? Enter the viral TikTok flavor sensation dubbed savory s'mores.
These layered bites are made by roasting cheese on skewers over the campfire (or bougie fire pit) for a few minutes. After it's bubbly and slightly charred, it's sandwiched between seeded crackers, which are spread with jam or savory condiments and layered with charcuterie.
These Savory Smores are so dang good!🔥 #foryou #fyp 🔥Savory Smores🔥 Mini Brie (but you can go with really any cheese like gruyere, fontina, gouda, mozzarella, smoked cheddar) Your favorite charcuterie (I used prosciutto, salami, and Spanish chorizo) Lots of Crackers Fun Toppings (Fig Jam, Stone Ground Mustard, Olives) Metal smore sticks and a warm cozy fire🔥🔥🔥 Get creative with it food fam! ✌️✌️✌️
If it seems like a no-brainer, that's because it is. But that shouldn't stop you from letting the creative juices flow with all kinds of roast-it-yourself ideas to concoct a delicious fireside treat of your very own. Still, there are some things you'll want to keep in mind to get the most out of your savory s'mores experience.
Tips for assembling sensational savory s'mores
Firmer melting cheeses like cheddar, Swiss, and provolone are particularly suited for savory s'mores, though mini wheels of brie that are completely covered with rind (which keeps the gooey interior safe from spillage) are a popular choice online. (If you were simply cutting squares of brie from a larger wheel with the paste exposed, it wouldn't take long before it fell apart and dropped into the fire.) If you can't find mini brie rounds, Babybel would be a great alternative — as well as lighter on your wallet.
To protect your precious cheese, consider using a two-pronged roasting stick like MalloMe's S'mores Sticks for better stability. Some extend more than 2 feet, so there's no risk of singeing your eyebrows in pursuit of the perfect cheese pull.
Changing up the cheese isn't the only way to achieve maximum campfire deliciousness. Besides crunchy toasts and nut-studded crackers, you can just as easily use Ritz or old-school saltines with a spread of strawberry jam, Creole mustard, or peanut butter, plus thin slices of salami or bacon (an undersung ingredient for superlative s'mores). Not a fan of charcuterie? Go vegetarian by using sliced avocado or fire-roasted mushrooms instead of deli meat. And if you happen to have leftover graham crackers from making the traditional snack, you've got plenty of pairing options flavor-wise, from sharp and sturdy Parmesan to fudgy blue cheeses like Stilton. Really, a blazing fire is all you need to turn your cheese and charcuterie boards into a tricked-out savory s'mores station worthy of your For You Page.