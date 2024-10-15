Savory S'mores Are The TikTok Viral Snack Your Fall Picnic Needs

S'mores are easily one of the most ubiquitous of foodstuffs to be conjured around an American campfire. The original recipe first appeared in the 1927 handbook "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts" listed as "Some More" with three simple ingredients: marshmallows, chocolate bars and graham crackers. Over the past century, it has remained a wildly popular flavor combination for both children and adults. It can even be made in an air fryer — but what if you're hungry for something less sweet? Enter the viral TikTok flavor sensation dubbed savory s'mores.

These layered bites are made by roasting cheese on skewers over the campfire (or bougie fire pit) for a few minutes. After it's bubbly and slightly charred, it's sandwiched between seeded crackers, which are spread with jam or savory condiments and layered with charcuterie.

@frohneats These Savory Smores are so dang good!🔥 #foryou #fyp 🔥Savory Smores🔥 Mini Brie (but you can go with really any cheese like gruyere, fontina, gouda, mozzarella, smoked cheddar) Your favorite charcuterie (I used prosciutto, salami, and Spanish chorizo) Lots of Crackers Fun Toppings (Fig Jam, Stone Ground Mustard, Olives) Metal smore sticks and a warm cozy fire🔥🔥🔥 Get creative with it food fam! ✌️✌️✌️ ♬ Come Prima – Tito Puente And His Orchestra & Abbe Lane

If it seems like a no-brainer, that's because it is. But that shouldn't stop you from letting the creative juices flow with all kinds of roast-it-yourself ideas to concoct a delicious fireside treat of your very own. Still, there are some things you'll want to keep in mind to get the most out of your savory s'mores experience.