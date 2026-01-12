The Absolute Best Italian Restaurant In Every US State, Hands Down
America has long had a love affair with Italian cuisine. It all started when waves of Italian immigrants made their way to the New World in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many settled in enclaves that came to be known across the U.S. as Little Italy neighborhoods, and those centers became hubs for Italian food and culture. It didn't take long for the cuisine to spread beyond those centers. Today, you can find Italian restaurants practically everywhere.
With so many Italian restaurants across the nation, we wanted to determine which ones truly stand out in each state for their exceptional cuisine. To do that, we looked at a combination of national and international accolades as well as countless customer reviews. What we uncovered was a mix of spots serving traditional dishes, classic Italian American red sauce fare, and modern takes on the cuisine. Based on the buzz they get, these are the absolute best Italian restaurants in every state.
Alabama: Bottega in Birmingham
Set in a stunning historic Beaux-Arts building, Michelin-recommended Bottega impresses right from the get-go. You can have a seat at the bar or a table in the elegant dining room for Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as butternut squash and hazelnut agnolotti or duck breast with roasted apples, braised fennel and carrots, and argula. The adjoining cafe is more casual and serves an enticing selection of salads, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas.
https://bottegarestaurant.com/
(205) 939-1000
2240 Highland Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Fiori D'Italia in Anchorage
Since 1995, Fiori D'Italia has been impressing folks in Anchorage with its inviting ambiance and tasty Italian dishes. Diners rave about the chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, cheese, and sage in a white sauce as well as the popular Wayne's Steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and grappa sauce. As an added bonus, the restaurant also has a great selection of whiskies to choose from.
https://www.facebook.com/fioriditalia/
(907) 243-9990
2502 McRae Rd, Anchorage, AK 99517
Arizona: Andreoli Italian Grocer in Scottsdale
Andreoli is your one-stop Italian shop where you can sit down for a sublime meal and pick up gourmet items to take home. Owner Giovanni Scorzo was a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest, and he takes pride in making traditional dishes just like they're made in Italy. Think colorful salads, comforting sandwiches, and dishes topped with classic Italian pasta sauces. Save room for desserts such as tiramisu and sfogliatella.
https://www.andreoli-grocer.com/
(480) 614-1980
8880 E Vía Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Arkansas: Bruno's Little Italy in Little Rock
It's all about indulgent comfort food at Bruno's Little Italy. You can start with an order of sizzling mushroom caps baked with butter, cheese, and breadcrumbs, then move on to indulgent dishes like the seafood manicotti special, hand-thrown Neapolitan pizzas, and chicken piccata in a lemony caper sauce. The spot has been around since 1949, which is a testament to how much people love it.
https://www.brunoslittleitaly.com/
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St #101, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Cotogna in San Francisco
Run by Michael and Lindsay Tusk of three Michelin-starred Quince, Cotogna serves rustic Italian fare in a casual, but polished setting just next door. Diners say that you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, as everything is made with fresh local ingredients and expertly prepared. Try the handmade ravioli di ricotta that oozes luscious egg yolk and the wood-fired pizzas with toppings like chanterelle mushrooms and soppressata.
(415) 775-8508
490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
Colorado: Na Favola Trattoria & Pizzeria in Denver
If you want authentic Italian cuisine in Colorado, many say Na Favola Trattoria & Pizzeria in Denver is the place to go. So much of the food is made fresh in-house, including the focaccia, pastas, pizzas, and meatballs. Start with some antipasti of meats and cheeses, then tuck into dishes like the handmade tagliatelle with ragu, spaghetti vongole, and bianco or rosso pizza.
https://nafavolatrattoria.com/
(983) 999-4139
5909 S University Blvd, Greenwood Village, CO 80121
Connecticut: Strega in New Haven
Gambero Rosso is the authority on Italian cuisine, offering restaurants distinctions similar to Michelin stars, but in forks. Strega in Connecticut was awarded not one, but two "forchette" out of three from the prestigious organization. Chef Danilo Mongillo creates innovative seasonal menus featuring locally sourced and imported ingredients. On any given visit, you can sample dishes such as Angus strip loin beef carpaccio, rigatoni carbonara with Tuscan guanciale, and braised duck leg.
https://www.streganewhaven.com/
(475) 300-2924
1006 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen in Wilmington
Small and cozy, Scalessa's "My Way" Old School Italian Kitchen often gets called out for having some of the best Italian food in Delaware. The menu offers everything you could want from a great red sauce joint, including chef Donnie Scalessa's award-winning meatballs, chicken Parmigiana, and homemade lasagna. Lunch specials include tempting offerings like the Italian sub packed with deli meats and cheesesteak with hand-sliced ribeye.
(302) 656-1362
1836 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Rocca in Tampa
Rocca holds one Michelin star, and diners say it's very well-deserved. Chef Bryce Bonsack and his team whip up creative dishes that give a nod to both the new and old. If you want to start your meal off on a high note, go with the mozzarella that's hand-stretched at your table and served with heirloom tomatoes, basil, and 10-year aged balsamic vinegar. The house-made pastas also earn plenty of praise.
(813) 906-5445
323 W Palm Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Georgia: BoccaLupo in Atlanta
BoccaLupo comes highly recommended by diners and the Michelin Guide for its playful take on Italian American cuisine. There are dishes you won't find anywhere else, like the savory cannoli with lobster salad and shaved apple, the black spaghetti with hot Calabrese sausage and rock shrimp, and the Southern fried chicken Parm with creamy collards and radiatore. Even the desserts are creative, like the bourbon vanilla canelé with satsuma and smoked vanilla gelato.
(404) 577-2332
753 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hawaii: Taormina Sicilian Cuisine in Honolulu
Named after a seaside village in Sicily, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine is a contemporary eatery that many say is the absolute best spot for Italian cuisine in Hawaii. The focus is on fresh seafood, meats, and pastas. Fan favorite dishes include the seafood bruschetta with creamy mascarpone, steamed clams in a white wine butter sauce, and the truffle carbonara with pancetta and a silky poached egg.
https://taorminarestaurant.com/
(808) 926-5050
227 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Alavita in Boise
The cuisine may be Italian at Alavita, but the restaurant is firmly rooted in Boise. The dining room features custom butcher block tables made by a local artist, and the pastas are made fresh daily with Northwest flour and local eggs. You can sip on Italian wine or local craft beer as you tuck into dishes such as the pan-seared black cod with squash caponata and orecchiette with roasted local mushrooms.
(208) 780-1100
807 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Monteverde Restaurant & Pastifico in Chicago
When it comes to the best Italian restaurants in Chicago, many say Monteverde Restaurant & Pastifico comes out on top. Here, James Beard award-winning chef Sarah Grueneberg and her team churn out fresh pasta daily. According to diners, the cacio whey pepe is an absolute must with its springy fusilloni coated in a tangy mix of Pecorino Medoro, lemon ricotta whey, and a four-peppercorn blend.
https://monteverdechicago.com/
(312) 888-3041
1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Iozzo's Garden of Italy in Indianapolis
Santora "Fred" Iozzo opened his first restaurant in Indianapolis in 1930, and his ancestors carry on that tradition today. Diners love the laidback vibes and say that the service is spot-on, and the food is top-notch. The menu features a good mix of Old World and New World dishes, like crispy calamari with either Calabrian aioli or marinara sauce, chicken marsala, and lasagna bolognese.
(317) 974-1100
946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Cosi Cucina Italian Grill in Clive
At Cosi Cucina, the Renzo family draws on family recipes to craft what diners say are absolutely delicious Italian dishes. You'll find familiar favorites like bruschetta and chicken Parmesan alongside interesting creations like the honey garlic chicken Alfredo pizza made in a wood-burning oven. The top-selling dish is the Ziti Cucina featuring penne tossed with Graziano's Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, and tomato cream sauce.
(515) 278-8148
1975 NW 86th St, Clive, IA 50325
Kansas: Napoli Italian Eatery in Wichita
Napoli Italian Eatery has a loyal following of fans who say the food is exceptional every time. Stand-out starters include the lobster and crab caramelle and the bruschetta board with four types of toppings. For mains, you can indulge in dishes like the hot honey pepperoni pizza, orecchiette with house-made sausage and rosemary chicken, and branzino (a type of Mediterranean sea bass) with winter squash risotto.
https://www.napoliwichita.com/
(316) 260-5859
7718 E 37th St N, St. 500, Wichita, KS 67226
Kentucky: Volare Italian Ristorante in Louisville
Voted best Italian restaurant and best fine dining spot in 2025 by LEO Weekly readers, Volare is a stylish spot that serves traditional Italian dishes with modern touches. You can opt for small plates at the bar or grab a table for a full-on spread. There's something for everyone on the menu, including thinly sliced carpaccio, pastas like the ravioli in vodka sauce, and proteins like braised short ribs and roasted duck with gorgonzola risotto.
https://volare-restaurant.com/
(502) 894-4446
2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Paladar 511 in New Orleans
Modern Italian spot Paladar 511 consistently impresses diners with its hearty dishes made with fresh local ingredients. Fans of raw fish dishes will adore the tuna crudo with bright pops of citrus and fennel. If it's something more meaty you're after, the pappardelle with spicy sausage ragu is a good bet. You'll also find tried-and-true Italian dishes like Margherita pizza and cacio e pepe pasta.
(504) 509-6782
511 Marigny St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Leeward in Portland
Leeward is often lauded as one of Maine's hottest restaurants, thanks to its artfully prepared pasta dishes. The fresh pasta gets tossed, stuffed, and rolled with flavor-packed sauces and locally sourced ingredients. You can whet your appetite with some house-made focaccia or crispy Brussels sprouts before diving into pastas, like butternut squash cannelloni in a brown butter sauce and spaghettini with littleneck clams in a garlicky, white wine sauce.
(207) 808-8623
85 Free St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Il Pizzico in Rockville
Il Pizzico started as a small takeout deli, but today it's a full-service restaurant that's renowned for its innovative cuisine. In fact, it's the only restaurant in Maryland to hold a coveted Gambero Rosso "forchette." Chef Enzo Livia puts personal touches on traditional dishes, like the mushroom and ricotta ravioli in a pistachio cream sauce and the veal scaloppine with pine nuts and raisins in a savory wine sauce.
(301) 309-0610
15209 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD 20850
Massachusetts: Tonino in Boston
The atmosphere is warm and welcoming at Tonino, a cozy trattoria-style spot in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Chef-owner Luke Fetbroth and his team whip up tasty antipasti dishes, pizzas, and handmade pastas that diners say are truly exceptional. If you can only try one dish, many say it should be the cheesy taleggio cappelletti pasta drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Be sure to book ahead because reservations are hard to get.
(617) 524-9217
669a Centre St, Boston, MA 02130
Michigan: Giovanni's Ristorante in Detroit
Opened in 1968, Giovanni's is a beloved Detroit institution that serves Old World-style Italian cuisine in a sophisticated setting. Locals love the spot, with some saying it serves some of the best Italian food they've had in the country. It's also attracted more than a few celebrities over the years. Recommended dishes include the gnocchi al porcini, eggplant Parmesan, and saltimbocca alla Roma.
https://giovannisristorante.com/
(313) 841-0122
330 Oakwood, Detroit, MI 48217
Minnesota: Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis
If you're after incredible pasta in Minnesota, many say Bar La Grassa is the place to go. James Beard Award-winning chef-owner Isaac Becker goes all out with classic and modern creations that you can watch being made in the open kitchen, especially if you grab a seat at the pasta bar. Interesting plates include the gnocchi with cauliflower and orange, and the red wine spaghetti with pine nuts.
(612) 333-3837
800 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Pulito Osteria in Jackson
Chef Chaz Lindsay puts a Southern twist on traditional Italian dishes at Michelin-recommended Pulito Osteria. Think white sweet potato bisque with a pine nut syrup, Calabrian chili collard greens, and Nilla wafer tiramisu. The menu is divided into traditional Italian restaurant courses like antipasti, primi, secondo, and contorno, but the dishes change regularly depending on what's in season — you can try something different every time.
https://www.pulitojackson.com/
(601) 914-9696
800 Manship St Suite 104, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Charlie Gitto's in St. Louis
Charlie Gitto's is arguably Missouri's most iconic Italian restaurant, located in the famed Italian-American neighborhood, The Hill. It consistently tops local "best Italian" lists and gets regular praise for its old-school Italian classics, including toasted ravioli, an iconic St. Louis dish. In fact, Charlie's claims the dish was invented at the restaurant in 1947 (then called Angelo's) when a chef accidentally dropped ravioli in hot oil instead of water.
https://www.charliegittos.com/
(314) 772-8898
5226 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Lucca's In Helena
Lucca's is often cited as the best Italian restaurant in Montana, thanks to its quality food and inviting setting that's contemporary, but not pretentious. Most everything is made from scratch, like the steamed pesto mussels, wild mushroom pappardelle, and hand-trimmed strip loin steak topped with roasted garlic and gorgonzola. There's also a great selection of European and American wines. Reservations are highly recommended.
https://www.luccasitalian.com/
(406) 457-8311
56 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: Semo Pasta + Wine in Fremont
Like the name suggests, the focus at Semo Pasta + Wine is on pasta and vino. However, the team calls its food "European-inspired Nebraska cuisine" because many of the ingredients come from small farms nearby. The dishes are handcrafted and change often depending on what's fresh and available. The curated wine list includes over 175 options and has earned the restaurant the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.
(402) 719-4979
414 N Main St, Fremont, NE 68025
Nevada: Ferraro's Ristorante in Las Vegas
Established in 1985, Ferraro's Ristorante consistently rakes in awards and accolades for its fine dining Italian fare. Everything is elevated, from the extensive wine list featuring tons of Italian bottles to the handmade pastas and mouthwatering meats like braised rabbit and osso buco. Gambero Rosso awarded it "tre forchette" (three forks) in 2024 and has named it a top Italian restaurant three years in a row.
https://www.ferraroslasvegas.com/
(702) 364-5300
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
New Hampshire: Ristorante Massimo in Portsmouth
Step into the dining room at Ristorante Massimo in Portsmouth and you'll find yourself in a softly lit space with brick and stone accents. Settle in at a table, and you'll be treated to handcrafted meals made with first-class local and imported ingredients. The restaurant has earned tons of praise from numerous publications over the years for its comprehensive wine list and dishes, like house-cured meats, fresh seafood, and scratch-made pastas.
https://ristorantemassimo.com/
(603) 436-4000
59 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City
There's no shortage of Italian restaurants in New Jersey, and locals are pretty opinionated about which ones are worthy of praise. Many seem to agree that Cafe 2825 is deserving of the hype it gets, with numerous people stating they've never had bad dish there. The menu features old school dishes like Roman-style tripe, meaty Sunday gravy, and hand-rolled cavatelli pasta with broccoli rabe and spicy Italian sausage.
(609) 344-6913
2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: Il Localetto Rossi in Albuquerque
Il Localetto Rossi has everything you could want in a mom and pop-style Italian spot, including checkered tablecloths, friendly service, and ultra-satisfying comfort food. The standard menu is great with stalwarts like Caprese salad and chicken marsala. However, it's also worth paying attention to the specials that often pop up on weekends, like vibrant spaghetti puttanesca with briny olives, capers, Calabrian chiles, and tomato sauce.
https://www.instagram.com/localettorossi/
(505) 355-5953
106 Buena Vista Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Via Carota in New York City
New York is another state with tons of great Italian restaurants, and many say Via Carota is the best of the best. The West Village eatery recently earned the number 17 spot on the list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, and it comes highly recommended by the Michelin Guide. Start your meal with a stellar Negroni, and then tuck into colorful salads, freshly prepared pastas, and seafood dishes.
51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Luminosa in Asheville
Asheville spot Luminosa earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction for its supremely tasty food, like pizzas cooked in a wood-burning oven, grilled local veggies, and pastas. It also has a Michelin Green Star for its zero-waste philosophy. Must-try dishes include the bone marrow tater tots with horseradish aioli and the gnocchi with baby carrots, gorgonzola fonduta, and pea shoots. Diners also say the steaks are outstanding.
(828) 271-9808
20 Battery Park Ave Floor 1, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Spaghetti Western in Fargo
Good Italian cuisine can be hard to find in North Dakota, but many say that Spaghetti Western offers some seriously authentic flavors. It's even won the praise of native Italians. You can start with some burrata and prosciutto, head-on prawns, or meatballs. Then, choose from imported or house-made pastas and gnocchi with luscious sauces like lemon and ricotta, carbonara, and "Grandma's" meat sauce.
https://spaghettiwestern.online/
(701) 532-4699
524 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Alfios Buon Cibo in Cincinnati
Not your typical Italian joint, Alfio's Buon Cibo serves Italian-Argentine cuisine, so you can expect a mix of dishes like empanadas, house-made pastas, and steaks. Diners say it's an absolute gem of a place that delivers on ambiance, service, and flavors. The flame grilled Caesar gets glowing reviews, as do the braised short ribs and the raviolis (both the mushroom and Black Angus beef with cheese).
(513) 321-0555
2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Oklahoma: Malfi Enoteca in Oklahoma City and Tulsa
Malfi Enoteca offers a streamlined menu of modern Italian dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and diners can't get enough of it. Most dishes are made in-house, and fans say you can taste the care that goes into every plate. Favorites include the bucatini with basil cream, pesto and whipped burrata, and lemon curd ricotta cake.
(405) 896-9958 (Oklahoma City) & (918) 236-7245 (Tulsa)
201 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 & 3410 S Peoria Ave suite 200, Tulsa, OK 74105
Oregon: Nostrana in Portland
Chef Cathy Whim has been wowing diners with delectable Italian dishes at Nostrana since 2005, and the dining room still packs out today. Portland Monthly recently listed it as one of the 50 best restaurants in Portland. Fresh, local ingredients really make the dishes pop, like the dungeness crab cannelloni with ricotta, lemon, Prosecco cream, and tobiko roe. The pizzas also feature fun toppings like Manila clams, wild oregano, and homemade mozzarella cheese.
(503) 234-2427
1401 SE Morrison St #101, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia
Marc Vetri owns several Italian restaurants in Philadelphia, all of which are highly regarded. However, many say Vetri Cucina is the most polished. This Michelin-recommended spot offers leisurely multi-course meals featuring delicacies like venison with expertly cooked delicata squash and smoked spaghetti with cauliflower and pine nuts. There are two dining options: the classic tasting menu or the seasonal forchette menu (al la carte is not available).
(215) 732-3478
1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Al Forno in Providence
A true classic and arguably Rhode Island's most celebrated Italian restaurant, Al Forno helped popularize grilled pizza in America, and it's been a culinary landmark since 1980. Chefs Johanne Killeen and George Germon won a James Beard Award for their innovative pizzas and other enticing dishes, like clams with spicy sausage and wood-fired steaks. Of course, the grilled pizza is a must with toppings like asparagus pesto, shaved mushrooms, and house-made pepperoni.
(401) 273-9760
577 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Cane Pazzo in Hanahan
Cane Pazzo is relatively new, but it's already making huge waves in South Carolina's foodie scene, with diners saying everything is on-point. The space is small but lively with an open-kitchen featuring a wood-burning oven. Enticing options include fresh tuna crudo, wood-fired oysters, fettuccine with white truffles, and dry-aged steak with garlic compound butter. Even better, the food and beverages like cocktails, beers, and wines are reasonably priced.
https://canepazzorestaurant.com/
(843) 974-3647
1276 Yeamans Hall Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls
R Wine Bar & Kitchen rakes in plenty of awards, including the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and Open Table Diners' Choice. Owners Ricardo and Marybeth Tarabelsi have put together a wonderfully curated wine list, as well a menu of tasty Italian eats. Start with a glass of crisp white or fruity red, and then dive into dishes like mussels with Italian sausage in cream sauce, pasta al limone, and gorgonzola steak.
(605) 271-0814
322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: iggy's in Nashville
Pasta lovers can't say enough good things about iggy's, a contemporary Nashville spot that has also earned Michelin recognition. On any given visit, you'll likely find co-owners and brothers Matthew and Ryan Poli serving wine in the dining room and handcrafting pasta in the special pasta room. Order plates to share for the table (or all for yourself), like the burrata and caviar, butternut squash tortellini, and risotto with Maine lobster.
https://www.iggysnashville.com/
(615) 645-9949
609 Merritt Ave #101, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: La Stella Cucina Verace in Dallas
Located in Dallas' Arts District, La Stella Cucina Verace is owned by a family from Naples who create dishes based on family recipes that have been handed down through generations. Think grilled octopus with 'nduja, agnolotti stuffed with veal, and osso buco with creamy mascarpone polenta. Diners say it's the perfect spot for a date night, ladies' night, or a just a really great meal out.
(469) 663-7800
2330 Flora St #150, Dallas, TX 75201
Utah: Matteo Ristorante Italiano in Salt Lake City
Matteo Ristorante Italiano owner Matteo Sogne learned how to cook from his grandmother in his hometown of Modena. Now, he shares some of his favorite dishes at his stylish restaurant in downtown Salt Lake City. The chefs hand make many of the dishes, including a variety of pastas, meat sauces that simmer for hours, and seafood and steaks. Desserts are also created in-house daily.
(385) 549-1992
77 W 200 S #100, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Sarducci's Restaurant & Bar in Montpelier
Really great Italian restaurants can be few and far between in Vermont, which is why many people say Sarducci's Restaurant & Bar in Montpelier is worth the trip. Set on the banks of the Winooski River, this charming spot serves classic and modern Italian dishes like bright salads, toothsome pastas, tasty pizzas, and meat dishes. The wood-roasted salmon and lobster ravioli get particularly good reviews.
(802) 223-0229
3 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: Enoteca Sogno in Richmond
Inspired by Italian enotecas (wine bars), Enoteca Sogno is a cozy spot that's often referred to as a true hidden gem. There are plenty of wines by the glass and bottle to choose from, as well as antipasti, salads, and mains. Most people rave about the pastas, like one Facebook reviewer who called them "mouthwateringly delicious," and said, "We were so blown away that we couldn't choose just one favorite."
(804) 355-8466
1223 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, VA 23227
Washington: Spinasse in Seattle
It's hard to talk about Seattle's Italian dining scene without mentioning Spinasse. It's long been a favorite for date nights, special occasions, and folks who want to impress out-of-towners. The menu features Piedmont-style dishes, many of which are made with local Pacific Northwest ingredients. You can't go wrong with the tajarin served with hand-cut egg noodles and your choice of cultured butter and sage or pork and beef ragu.
(206) 251-7673
1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Paulie's Fine Italian in Charleston
Newly opened in 2025, Paulie's Fine Italian is the creation of James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Smith. Diners are already gushing about everything from the creative cocktails to the warm service and the flavor-packed "Appalachian Italian" dishes. You can start with snacks and small plates like the fried olives or mussels in a white wine saffron brodo. Then, you can move on to mains, like lobster bowtie pasta and the Del Monaco ribeye.
(681) 205-2210
915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
Wisconsin: Santino's Little Italy in Milwaukee
Few Italian restaurants are as beloved in Wisconsin as Santino's Little Italy. In fact, most people will tell you that reservations are essential because it fills up fast. The pizzas are the main draw for many, as they're made with top-notch ingredients and cooked in ovens fueled by Wisconsin cherry wood. There are some interesting flavor combos like Italian roast beef with giardiniera and chicken with red-skin potatoes.
https://santinoslittleitaly.com/
(414) 897-7367
352 E Stewart St, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Wyoming: Glorietta Trattoria in Jackson
With its natural wood accents and wood-burning grill in the center of the space, Glorietta Trattoria offers a warm and welcoming space that's perfect for indulging in what diners say are ridiculously good Italian dishes. The menus change with the seasons, so you might find anything from summery spritzes to antipasti like whipped ricotta with crostini. Mains might include wood-fired Idaho red trout and grilled rabbit leg.
https://www.gloriettajackson.com/
(307) 733-3888
242 N Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To determine the best Italian restaurants in every state, we looked at a combination of awards and accolades from prestigious organizations, as well as countless diner reviews. Criteria we looked at included the quality of the ingredients, well-balanced flavors, creativity, and authenticity.
Great atmosphere and solid service also came into play. According to reviewers, these are the Italian restaurants that truly stand out in their respective states.