The Absolute Best Italian Restaurant In Every US State, Hands Down

America has long had a love affair with Italian cuisine. It all started when waves of Italian immigrants made their way to the New World in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many settled in enclaves that came to be known across the U.S. as Little Italy neighborhoods, and those centers became hubs for Italian food and culture. It didn't take long for the cuisine to spread beyond those centers. Today, you can find Italian restaurants practically everywhere.

With so many Italian restaurants across the nation, we wanted to determine which ones truly stand out in each state for their exceptional cuisine. To do that, we looked at a combination of national and international accolades as well as countless customer reviews. What we uncovered was a mix of spots serving traditional dishes, classic Italian American red sauce fare, and modern takes on the cuisine. Based on the buzz they get, these are the absolute best Italian restaurants in every state.