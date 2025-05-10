11 Classic Italian Pasta Sauces

If you mention "marinara" to an Italian, they'll likely think of a pizza base, and if you double down on your claim that it's a pasta sauce, you'll be met with disdain. In an interview with the Financial Times, food historian and University of Parma economic history professor, Alberto Grandi, stated that Italians have no faith in the future, which is why they reinvent the past — specifically through their number one identity, cuisine. The sentiment is reflected in the Twitter account, Italians Mad at Food, which is entirely dedicated to trash-talking international attempts at recreating their national dishes (namely, spaghetti with meatballs or alfredo sauce).

You'll notice when traveling up and down the boot-shaped peninsula that certain regions cultivate certain sauces more than others for cultural and climatic reasons. For example, the cold, mountainous north emphasizes cuisine with creams, and the sunny, coastal south consumes seafood regularly. Meanwhile, the Tuscans, tucked away on the mainland, love a hearty meat-based dish.

Naturally, enjoying certain styles of sauce isn't restricted to your province. What is off-limits is matching the wrong pasta shape with the wrong sauce, and the most gastronomically inclined won't skip a beat at turning up their noses at a mistaken combination. There's also a formula to wine pairing that goes beyond red with meat and white with fish, which, when done correctly, enhances the flavor of both the drink and food and makes any meal eaten off a plastic plate feel gourmet. You, too, can wine and dine like an Italian by sticking to the tried-and-true classics.