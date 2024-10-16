How To Cook Delicata Squash Like A Pro

With over 100 squash varieties, it can be hard to know what's what, but one squash that deserves to be front and center in your kitchen is delicata. It's creamy and sweet and offers endless culinary options. You'll see it roasted as a side dish, blended into a soup for a starter, or stuffed for a showstopping main entree.

Delicata squash is also known as peanut squash, Bohemian squash, or sweet potato squash. It falls into the winter squash category and is one of those vegetables that comes and goes quickly, so when you see it in season, buy it — a simple tip that will save you money and allow you to enjoy it at its freshest. It's available starting in late summer through early winter.

The vegetable is oblong in shape and butter yellow in color with orange or green stripes running lengthwise on it. A big plus about this type of squash is that you won't need to grab the strongest person in the house to cut it. Being only 5 to 6 inches long makes the cutting job more than manageable. Another bonus is the edible, thin skin which eliminates the peeling step.