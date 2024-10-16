How To Cook Delicata Squash Like A Pro
With over 100 squash varieties, it can be hard to know what's what, but one squash that deserves to be front and center in your kitchen is delicata. It's creamy and sweet and offers endless culinary options. You'll see it roasted as a side dish, blended into a soup for a starter, or stuffed for a showstopping main entree.
Delicata squash is also known as peanut squash, Bohemian squash, or sweet potato squash. It falls into the winter squash category and is one of those vegetables that comes and goes quickly, so when you see it in season, buy it — a simple tip that will save you money and allow you to enjoy it at its freshest. It's available starting in late summer through early winter.
The vegetable is oblong in shape and butter yellow in color with orange or green stripes running lengthwise on it. A big plus about this type of squash is that you won't need to grab the strongest person in the house to cut it. Being only 5 to 6 inches long makes the cutting job more than manageable. Another bonus is the edible, thin skin which eliminates the peeling step.
How to pick a ripe delicata squash
There are a few things to look for when shopping for delicata squash. The skin should be completely yellow with green or orange stripes and be free of blemishes that could indicate damage. If the skin has a green cast, it may not be ripe, and it won't continue to ripen after being picked. The delicata should feel very firm and heavy. If the skin is soft, this indicates that the squash is overripe.
Tools you will need to cook delicata squash
The simplest way to cook delicata squash is to roast it. As it roasts it develops a nutty and caramelized flavor that you can pair with just about any entrée.
You will need several kitchen tools to cook delicata squash: a cutting board, a vegetable scrub brush, a sharp chef's knife, a grapefruit spoon or regular spoon for removing the seeds, a bowl to coat the squash with oil and seasonings, a mixing spoon, a sheet pan, tongs, and parchment paper.
Ingredients you will need to cook delicata squash
For roasting the squash, you'll need 2 tablespoons of olive oil, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of pepper.
Wash it well with a vegetable brush
Because we are going to be eating the skin, it's important to give it a thorough washing. Place the squash under running warm water while brushing with a vegetable brush to remove any dirt. You may want to consider buying organic squash since you'll be eating the skin.
Preheat the oven
Set the oven temperature to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Although this step is not necessary, it does help with cleanup and eliminates the chance of the squash sticking to the pan. If you don't have parchment paper, spray the baking sheet with cooking spray.
Cut the ends off
Place the squash horizontally in front of you and slice off about ½-inch from each end and discard.
Slice it in half lengthwise
Place the squash vertically in front of you on a cutting board. With a sharp chef's knife, slice the delicata squash in half lengthwise.
Remove and discard the seeds
Scrape the inside of each half with a spoon, or grapefruit spoon, to remove the seeds and the fibrous strands that are attached to the seeds. You can either discard the seeds or roast them like you would pumpkin seeds.
Cut the squash into half moons
Place each squash half face down on the cutting board positioned horizontally in front of you. With your knife, slice the squash into ¼-inch half-moon slices.
Toss the slices with olive oil, salt, and pepper
Add the slices to a bowl along with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss with a mixing spoon to combine.
Spread the slices on the prepared baking sheet
Transfer the seasoned squash to the prepared baking sheet. Some overlapping is fine but use a second sheet pan if needed.
Bake for 30 minutes, flipping halfway
Put the baking sheet into the oven and bake for 30 minutes. At the halfway point, use tongs to flip over each piece.
Serve the delicata squash
Transfer the squash from the baking sheet to a bowl and serve.
What pairs well with delicata squash?
Delicata squash is very versatile and can be served with several types of entrees. For basic proteins, pair it with grilled chicken, baked chicken, chicken Kiev, sweet and spicy sesame chicken, or pan-fried chicken. Any type of meat would also work well, such as flank steak, grilled filet mignon, ribeye, or just your basic burger. Seafood options like shrimp scampi, baked salmon, grilled swordfish, or steamed sea bass are all nice pairing options as well. For vegetarian options, try teriyaki tofu, satay-style grilled tofu skewers, falafel, or smoky tempeh.
The delicata also pairs well with all types of pasta dishes including lasagna, stuffed shells, fettuccine alfredo, penne with vodka sauce, or good ol' mac and cheese.
Additionally, you can add the roasted delicata squash slices to grain bowls alongside quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, and greens for a simple one-plate meal. Or create an easy fall salad by combining the roasted squash with greens, red onion, candied pecans, avocado, dried cranberries, and feta cheese. Use a balsamic or lemon vinaigrette as the dressing.