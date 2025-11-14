The 14 Best 'Little Italy' Neighborhoods Across The US, Hands Down

History tells us that Italians were exploring the Americas as far back as the 1600s, and many were not only discovering new lands, but also settling here. Over the following centuries, thousands of people would make their way across the ocean seeking new opportunities in what would become the United States, particularly in the late 19th century and early 20th century. The newcomers brought with them the food, language, and customs that would help shape entire communities. Many of these "Little Italy" neighborhoods are still thriving today.

While some Italian enclaves in the U.S. have changed dramatically over the decades, thanks to urban development and waves of new residents, many still manage to retain their Old World charm. For example, if you stroll the streets of Little Italy in Manhattan or Boston's North End, you'll find traditional trattorias, corner bakeries, family-run butcher shops, and Italian grocery stores. If you're looking for a taste of authentic Italian-American culture complete with delectable food, lively traditions, and plenty of neighborhood pride, most travelers and food lovers agree that these are the best Little Italy neighborhoods in the U.S.