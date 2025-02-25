When you think of raw fish dishes, sushi and sashimi might be the first things that come to mind, but did you know that nearly every corner of the world has its own version of this delicacy? Long before refrigeration, coastal communities developed ingenious ways to prepare raw fish using citrus, oils, spices, and curing techniques to enhance the flavor of the fish while keeping it fresh. Silky, delicate, and bursting with fresh ocean flavor, these raw fish dishes have become beloved classics in many cultures.

Raw fish dishes come in all kinds of styles, from the citrus-cured ceviche of Peru to Italy's simple but elegant crudo. Some are enhanced with bold spices and marinades, while others are served as fresh as possible with just a touch of seasoning. No matter the approach, these dishes highlight how different cultures have found their own ways to celebrate fish at its freshest. If you're looking to expand your palate, here are 15 raw fish dishes from around the world that are worth knowing about.