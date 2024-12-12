How Is Branzino Different From Sea Bass?

Branzino and sea bass are popular choices on menus everywhere, but a lot of people, even the most well-versed foodies, are in the dark when it comes to knowing what the difference is between the two. Many believe that branzino and sea bass are just two different names for the same fish, and as much as that is mostly true, the details can be a bit confusing.

In a way, branzino and sea bass are the same thing. They both belong to the same family, Serranidae, but while branzino is a type of sea bass, not all types of sea bass are branzino. Branzino is the Italian name for sea bass, and it specifically refers to a type of bass found in the waters around Europe. It is most commonly found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, and in the waters off the coast of Africa.

Sea bass, on the other hand, is a broad term that refers to a wide range of marine fish from bass to grouper. They are both a white fish with a light and flaky texture and a mild flavor that leans toward the sweeter side. Additionally, they are both high in omega-3 fatty acids, making them not only a delicious meal but a healthy one to boot.