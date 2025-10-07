20 Absolute Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago
According to the City of Chicago, there are more than 7,300 restaurants to dine in across the city. With so many different restaurants, it's hard to know what to eat in a day in Chicago. Among the most popular options for foodies are its plethora of Italian restaurants, many of which are operated by award-winning chefs or have earned Michelin designations. While many of these are solid choices for a casual meal out, some of the Italian restaurants in Chicago are truly extraordinary dining experiences worthy of going out of your way to frequent if you happen to be visiting the city.
We wanted to find out what the top Italian restaurants in Chicago were, so we consulted with local residents, scoured social media, read countless reviews, and took a deep dive into the matter on discussion boards to research which were the best of the best. Read on for the full scoop.
1. Topo Gigio Ristorante
If you're looking for an old-school Italian restaurant in Chicago with a casual vibe, ample portion sizes, and one of the best patios for al fresco dining in the city, you won't do much better than Topo Gigio Ristorante. Located in Old Town, this restaurant has been wowing diners for more than 35 years. It excels at Tuscan classics, including plenty of pasta dishes and an extensive seafood selection. Topo Gigio was also one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite Chicago restaurants, so you know it has to be good.
Popular menu items include the Saltimbocca alla Parmigiana and the Linguine alla "Vic Damone," which features linguine with little clams, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, and fresh cilantro. The restaurant also has a number of gluten-free, vegetarian, and pescatarian options for those with dietary restrictions.
(312) 266-9355
1516 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
2. La Scarola
Open for over two decades, La Scarola is a hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurant in Chicago that is beloved by locals for its retro ambiance, colorful clientele, and classic, rustic fare. The vibe is a throwback to a bygone era, with walls adorned with celebrity photos and tables set so closely together you can practically taste the food being served next to you.
The menu is punctuated by expected favorites that are served piping hot. Among the most popular items are an authentic Pasta & Fagioli, calamari, and the Veal Chop alla Gabe, which is breaded and pan-fried with garlic, parsley, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil. Diners also enjoy the affordable and well-stocked wine list.
312-243-1740
721 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
3. Sapori Trattoria
Widely considered one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago, Sapori Trattoria serves up fresh, authentic fare in a warm, relaxing atmosphere. Open for more than 20 years, this restaurant is ideal for intimate dinners and large groups alike.
Known for having some of the best pasta in the city, Sapori Trattoria offers a delicious Bucatini Carbonara as well as a Bolognese that's to die for. The restaurant's pièce de résistance, however, is the Gnocchi al Brivido. These housemade gnocchi are bathed in a pistachio-basil pesto and served with sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and freshly grated parmesan cheese. And don't forget to save room for some of the best tiramisu around.
(773) 832-9999
2701 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
4. Enoteca Roma Ristorante
When it comes to unassuming Italian restaurants in Chicago that have a lot more going on than what may be apparent to the naked eye, Enoteca Roma Ristorante tops the list. This restaurant in Wicker Park seems small, but it has a hidden secret tucked away — a delightful tree-lined patio that is perfect for al fresco dining.
The menu is filled with classic fare as well as a host of daily specials that are hand-written on a chalkboard in an Italian-style hole-in-the-wall manner. Among its standouts are its extensive bruschetta offerings, which come in nearly a dozen varieties, as well as its polenteria. Ideal for sharing with a group, polenta is poured onto a slab table-side and adorned with a sauce of your choice. A popular option is Polenta di Corvara, a twist on the classic bolognese made with venison.
(773) 772-7700
2146 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
5. Monteverde
Located in the West Loop, Monteverde is an Italian spot with an entire decade under its belt. In just ten short years, it has garnered quite a bit of attention, including praise from the Michelin Guide, Chicago Magazine, and Condé Nast Traveler. The key to the magic behind the food here is James Beard award-winning chef and co-founder, Sarah Grueneberg. Her style of cooking takes rustic Italian dishes and modernizes them in a way that has the dining room packed every night.
Perhaps the most commonly mentioned appetizer on the menu is the Burrata E Ham. And, as far as entrées go, you won't find much better than the Cacio Whey Pepe, which features fusilloni with pecorino medoro, lemon ricotta whey, and a four peppercorn blend. The dish comes with the option of adding freshly shaved summer truffle, which should not be skipped.
(312) 888-3041
1020 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60607
6. Piccolo Sogno
Piccolo Sogno is a classic Italian restaurant located in the River West neighborhood of Chicago. This restaurant has been in operation for 17 years and continues to enjoy a loyal following thanks to its focus on classic Italian fare produced with locally-sourced and imported Italian ingredients. What the restaurant is perhaps best-known for is its large patio, which is perfect for a date night or any special occasion.
Stand-out menu items include Pappardelle Con Cinghiale, which features handmade noodles in a spicy wild boar ragu, and a show-stopping Halibut Al Forno, which is made using imported fish from Alaska. The fish is roasted and then served over a local sweet corn puree, stewed farro, green onion, and mushrooms.
(312) 421-0077
464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642
7. Osteria Langhe
Another restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide and Condé Nast Traveler is the well-regarded Osteria Langhe. This restaurant, located in the trendy Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago, has been serving Piedmontese-inspired cuisine since 2014. The ambiance of this restaurant is modern and sparse, but this shouldn't detract from the fine service and quality of the food.
Among the oft-cited dishes that fans rave about are the Plin and the rotating risotto special. When it comes to entrées, diners are effusive about the Coniglio, which features a prosciutto-wrapped rabbit loin, pork belly, mushrooms, creamy polenta, and Fontina Val d'Aosta. And, for dessert, the housemade panna cotta served with berries is always a hit.
(773) 661-1582
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
8. Club Lucky
If you are searching for an Italian restaurant that feels like a blast from the past, look no further than Club Lucky. This retro eatery, located in Bucktown, looks like a 1940s supper club, complete with large leather booths and tightly-packed tables. The menu is expansive and designed to feed a crowd. Club Lucky has been featured in numerous publications, including favorable reviews in The New York Times, The Daily Herald, and The Chicago-Sun Times.
While the food menu is expansive and includes constant favorites like Fried Calamari, Rigatoni with Veal Meatballs, and an 8-Layer Eggplant Parmigiana, the popularity of this restaurant extends beyond the dining room. It is revered for its cocktail lounge, which serves an enviable selection of giant martinis, including the Killer Martini, which has been dubbed Chicago's Best.
(773) 227-2300
1824 W Wabansia Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
9. Peanut Park Trattoria
When it comes to places to try in the famous Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago, Peanut Park Trattoria is a fan favorite. This hole-in-the-wall gem has been featured on "best of" lists in Chicago Magazine, TimeOut, and more. What sets this place apart from the rest is its service, which is frequently featured in online reviews.
Must-try menu items include the Polpette, Pollo Parmigiana, and a creamy, homemade Tiramisu. Peanut Park Trattoria is also well-known for its extensive pizza menu, which features crackery, thin-crust pies donned with unique combos, like Pepperoni Whipped Ricotta, Spinach and Artichoke, and Pistachio Pesto.
(312) 929-4188
1359 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607
10. Mart Anthony's
For an affordable, hole-in-the-wall restaurant that has a casual atmosphere and great food, look no further than Mart Anthony's. Located in the West Loop, this restaurant has been serving up signature cocktails and classic Italian-American fare since it opened in 1981. Regulars appreciate the family-like atmosphere and vibrant ambiance, while tourists will find it a great spot for a glass of wine and a piping hot bowl of spaghetti.
Standout menu items include the Meat Lasagna and the ever-popular Braciole. This spin on a classic comfort food features filet tenderloin, prosciutto, fontinella cheese, mushrooms, red & green peppers, and Mostaccioli in a light tomato sauce.
(312) 421-3477
1200 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60642
11. Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
Featured on Guy Fieri's iconic show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Tufano's Vernon Park Tap represents the epitome of an Italian dive restaurant in the best possible way. An institution in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood since the 1930s, this family-owned establishment is a cash-only business that still operates using a handwritten chalkboard menu that features daily specials.
The food here is as unpretentious as the ambiance. It's quintessential Italian-American fare with a nod to nostalgic dishes of yesteryear, like the Linguine with Clam in a white gravy. One special that this restaurant is most well-known for is its Lemon Chicken, which has a Greek flair. It is pan-seared in butter and finished with a luxurious, zesty sauce.
(312) 733-3393
1073 W Vernon Park Pl, Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60607
12. Riccardo Trattoria
When an Italian restaurant in America claims to be authentic, it's hard to know if that's really the case. However, when it comes to Riccardo Trattoria, you can be confident that it's the real deal. Opened in 2006, Riccardo Trattoria features Northern Italian cuisine prepared using fresh, locally-sourced products and imported Italian ingredients. It received the Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide in 2011, 2012, and 2013.
The charming ambiance and stellar hospitality can only be overshadowed by the quality of the food. This restaurant boasts a regular menu of classics as well as specialties hailing from its wood-fired oven, including a veal shank ossobucco and plenty of specialty pasta dishes.
(773)-549-0038
2119 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
13. Quartino
Quartino is a 20-year-old local favorite that's loved for its relaxed ambiance and friendly vibe. This restaurant, located in the River North neighborhood, is a budget-friendly choice that caters to families and small groups. Aside from its reasonable prices and small shared plates, this restaurant is best known for its sizable and affordable wine list.
The menu is ample and features everything from Neapolitan pizzas and salumeria tastings to house-made pastas and specialties, like the Tagliata Di Manzo. Favorite dishes include the Cozze alla Siciliana or mussels with white wine, garlic, basil, and parsley. This can be served with a red or white sauce, depending on your mood.
(312) 698-5000
626 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
14. Ciccio Mio
Ciccio Mio may have a laid-back atmosphere, but the food is anything but basic. Kitschy, cozy, and a throwback to a 1920s-era jazz lounge, this restaurant is a favorite among Chicago locals and holds the Bib Gourmand distinction from the Michelin Guide. Getting reservations here can be a challenge, so be sure to plan ahead.
The food at Ciccio Mio can best be described as classic, yet inventive, where heaping portions are the norm. Start with an appetizer of Truffle Mozzarella Sticks, dotted with specks of real black truffles, and then consider sticking with the fungi theme by ordering a bowl of Black Truffle Mafaldine. Lastly, don't miss out on the Ricotta Gnocchi, which, according to some Redditors, are the best in the city.
(312) 796-3316
226 W Kinzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
15. Alla Vita
As its name suggests, Alla Vita is all about paying tribute to life and its many pleasures, especially fine Italian food. Opened in 2021, the decor of this restaurant is eclectic and modern, with towering ceilings, an open kitchen, and an inviting stone bar where casual diners can linger over a bite and a glass of wine.
The menu is expansive, but not overwhelming, serving classics with flair. Favorite menu items include the pillowy Arancini served with 'nduja aioli and fennel pollen, as well as the cacio e pepe Ricotta Dumplings. For something more substantial, try the Roasted Half Chicken prepared with chili onion agrodolce, salsa verde, and knob onion.
(312) 667-0104
564 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
16. Bacchanalia
Another old-school favorite Italian restaurant located in the heart of Little Italy is Bacchanalia. As its name suggests, this restaurant, named for the Roman god Bacchus, has been celebrating food and wine since it opened in 1979. The family-owned restaurant prepares Tuscan-inspired food in an elegant ambiance.
When it comes to the best dishes to order here, lasagna is a must. Bacchanalia's version was dubbed one of the best in the country, but you'll have to try it for yourself. Other favorites include the Chicken Vesuvio, Homemade Tiramisu, and the house-made sangria, which is served in glasses perched delicately upon an elegant tower for flair.
(773) 254-6555
2413 S Oakley Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
17. Tortello
If you are craving fresh, homemade pasta, you won't find a better place to get it than Tortello. This pastificio is not only popular with native Chicagoans, but it has earned the Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide and was featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Opened in 2019, this combination restaurant and walk-up counter features hand-crafted pasta prepared authentically using recipes and techniques brought to America by co-owner Dario Monni.
To pick just one type of pasta as a house favorite would be doing Tortello a disservice. That said, the Tortelli di Burrata is a must-have. These pillowy egg noodles are stuffed with fresh burrata imported from Puglia and prepared in a brown butter and sage sauce with toasted hazelnuts, balsamic vinegar, and freshly grated parmigiano.
(773) 360-1293
1746 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
18. Rose Mary
Located in the West Loop, Rose Mary is arguably one of the hottest restaurants in Chicago. Getting a reservation at this Croatian-Italian-inspired eatery may not always be easy, but it is worth the effort and the hype. The kitchen is helmed by Top Chef winner Joe Flamm, who creates seasonal specialties dedicated to perpetuating the legacy of his Adriatic heritage.
Despite the higher cost and smaller portion sizes, this restaurant has throngs of die-hard fans. Selecting a favorite dish may be a challenge as the menu changes constantly, but some popular items include the Zucchini Fritters, Tuna Crudo, and Radiatore made cacio e pepe-style. The restaurant also boasts a modest yet well-stocked wine list by the glass featuring wines from Italy and Croatia.
(872) 260-3921
932 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60607
19. UMMO
Featured in TimeOut, Windy City Times, Chicago Food Magazine, and more, UMMO is a modern Italian restaurant located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. This eatery is defined by its chic, vibrant decor that is punctuated by moody lighting and a contemporary aesthetic that extends to the colorful, yet authentic-tasting food.
A stand-out dish at this establishment includes the Florentine Chicken, which is stuffed with spinach and accompanied by a garlic confit sauce, chicken demi-glace, potato mille-feuille, fennel confit, and prosciutto powder. Desserts here are also considered legendary, particularly the re-imagined Tiramisu and the decorative Panna Cotta. Lastly, save room for an espresso martini, which was rated the best in the city in 2024 by TimeOut.
(312) 374 8736
22 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
20. Adalina
If upscale Italian is what you are searching for, then Adalina and its adjacent speakeasy bar, the Rose Lounge, fit the bill. This restaurant, helmed by Michelin-starred and Top Chef alum Soo Ahn, has received numerous accolades and its fair share of publicity from various outlets, including Eater, TimeOut, Chicago Magazine, and more.
The food at Adalina is a modern take on traditional fare. Fan favorites include the Gnocco Fritto, made with 24-month aged prosciutto di San Daniele, whipped ricotta, and Mieli Thun honey, Gnocchi Della Nonna, and the Duck Lasagna, which features mole, ramps, and crispy pasta. This restaurant is also home to the most expensive martini in the city, which costs $13,000 and is served with a side of diamonds.
(312) 820-9000
912 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610
Methodology
In determining the absolute best Italian restaurants in Chicago, we relied both on firsthand experience as well as social media, reviews, and "best of" recommendations from reputable sources, including Eater, TimeOut, Chicago Magazine, and the Michelin Guide. These were cross-referenced with threads from discussion boards, like Reddit.
The primary criteria considered for inclusion were ambiance, quality of the food, service, and particular specialties, such as fresh pasta or a stellar wine list. When applicable, we mention dishes that consistently receive high praise from clientele.