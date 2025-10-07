20 Absolute Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago

According to the City of Chicago, there are more than 7,300 restaurants to dine in across the city. With so many different restaurants, it's hard to know what to eat in a day in Chicago. Among the most popular options for foodies are its plethora of Italian restaurants, many of which are operated by award-winning chefs or have earned Michelin designations. While many of these are solid choices for a casual meal out, some of the Italian restaurants in Chicago are truly extraordinary dining experiences worthy of going out of your way to frequent if you happen to be visiting the city.

We wanted to find out what the top Italian restaurants in Chicago were, so we consulted with local residents, scoured social media, read countless reviews, and took a deep dive into the matter on discussion boards to research which were the best of the best. Read on for the full scoop.