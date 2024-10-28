20 Best Italian Restaurants In New York City
Making a list of the best Italian restaurants in New York City seems outrageous as well as daunting. After all, this is a city where Italian restaurants are consistently great: quiet neighborhood spots you can go to again and again, trendy locations that might take you awhile to get a reservation at, places that emphasize regional food, and saucy red-checkered tablecloth standbys from bygone days. So no, there can never be a "best" Italian restaurant — but there are excellent ones that come up again and again when reading food journals or chatting with locals. And when we say "restaurant" we mean a place with a full menu — not just a pizza joint or a spot for an aperitivo.
We consulted New Yorkers, "best of" lists, and fierce Reddit forums — and used our own experiences as New Yorkers who frequent Italian eateries — to come up with a list of fabulous spots that are scattered all over the city. These places all have different price points and specialize in particular (and very involved) regional cuisine, from spicy Calabrian fare to creamy Northern Italian dishes to Sicilian specialties and everything in between. But the one thing they have in common is that they make diners very happy, which is exactly what a good Italian restaurant should do.
Via Carota
Good luck getting a reservation at West Village restaurant Via Carota, but the food is so fresh and good here that you will — and must — keep trying. Its salad is legendary, the cacio e pepe is magical, and the wild boar ragu is just as good as in Florence.
Speaking of Florence, co-chef and owner Rita Sodi's home in that city is the inspiration for the decor. You might be surrounded by celebrities and food that's too good to be true, but you will feel cozy and cared for — like you're at nonna's house (if nonna had exceptional cooking skills and money to achieve that perfect Tuscan shabby chic aesthetic). Sodi and fellow chef (and wife) Jody Williams' vision at Via Carota has won them many accolades, from the James Beard Award to the devotion of regulars happy to wait for a table. It's pricy, but very, very worth it.
212-255-1962
51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Roberto's
Bronx's Little Italy is a foodie's dream, with a number of truly excellent restaurants, bakeries, and salumerie in a relatively small area. But Roberto's stands out for a few reasons. Chef Roberto Paciullo's food is inspired by his childhood in Salerno, a town South of Naples and located near the sea.
There are dishes here you won't find anywhere else as well as classics that seem to have something extra special about them. Foil-wrapped pasta dishes like the radiatori "in cartoccio" are opened to you at the table, steaming hot and full of flavor. It's like a birthday present. The daily specials are fresh and creative. Everything, from the food to the atmosphere, feels warm and authentic. It's the perfect place for a small family celebration or a cozy date.
(718) 733-9503
603 Crescent Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
Bamonte's
Bamonte's in Brooklyn is an institution. This classic red sauce restaurant has been around for more than 100 years, and it will probably be around for 100 more. Folks love the busy, dramatic (almost theatrical) atmosphere here. The tablecloths are white, the walls are red, the chandeliers are golden, and the waiters are dressed in tuxedos — big, old-school Italian vibes.
The wine is always flowing and there are certain dishes that constantly receive rave reviews. The clams casino come with bacon, the ravioli are tremendous and stuffed with cheese, the stuffed artichokes are iconic, and the pork chops with sweet and hot peppers are almost too much to handle. But that's the whole vibe here — larger than life.
(718) 384-8831
32 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Frankie's 457 Spuntino
Frankies 457 Spuntino has been around long enough to hit that restaurant sweet spot — relaxed, confident, and consistent. With a reputation for some of the best meatballs in New York City (made with pine nuts and raisins), Frankies 457 focuses on Italian food with some Sicilian flair.
Under the name Frankies 457, the group even produces and sells its own olive oil, made with olives from Selinunte, Sicily. This oil is very good, and you can buy it at Frankies store (along with other specialty items) or select groceries like Whole Foods. Fans of Frankies 457 rave about the crostini, the relaxed atmosphere, and the wine selection, which is reasonably priced and diverse.
https://www.frankiesspuntino.com/
(718) 403-0033
457 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Arco Cafe
Don't sleep on Sardinia, folks! In the New York restaurant scene, it's more difficult to find authentic Sardinian food than you would think it is. Look no further than Arco Cafe, which serves Sardinian classics on the Upper West Side. Here you will find Sardinian specialties like malloreddus, which is also called "gnochetti" because it's made very similarly to gnocchi — just with durum wheat semolina flour instead of potatoes. Arco makes its malloreddus with a sausage sauce combining tomatoes and saffron.
Additionally, Arco makes different focaccias and traditional Sardinian bread, called pane carasau. There's also the sebada, a fried pastry stuffed with pecorino cheese and lemon and topped with honey and powdered sugar.
(646) 781-9080
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025
Fiaschetteria Pistoia
Pasta is the name of the game at Fiaschetteria Pistoia, an unassuming East Village spot — as well as Tuscan classics like pappa al pomodoro (tomato and bread soup, which looks like mush but is in fact delicious and perplexingly hard to find in New York City). The owners also operate another Fiaschetteria in the West Village as well as one in the Tuscan town of Pistoia and one in Amsterdam.
Diners enthuse about the fresh pappardelle and tagliatelle and the charming, relaxed atmosphere. Tucked away on a quiet street, it really feels like a secret neighborhood spot. It's also fairly reasonable on the wallet.
https://www.fiaschetteriapistoia.com/
(212) 777-3355
647 E 11th St, New York, NY 10009
Rezdôra
At Michelin-starred Rezdôra (which is translated from the regional dialect of Modena to mean "grandmother") the food of Emilia Romagna is the star of the show. This means excellent Parmigiano cheese (there is a tasting option on the menu for a "journey through five ages of Parmigiano"), lots of dishes featuring the famous mushrooms of the region, and prosciutto di Parma along with gnocco fritto (which is a type of pillowy, fried bread popular in Emilia Romagna).
Emilia Romagna is a mountainous region in Italy, and one of Rezdôra's famous dishes pays homage to this. Called "Grandma Walking Through Forest In Emilia," the dish features ring-shaped stuffed pasta with roasted, sautéed leeks and black mushroom puree and is frequently mentioned in ecstatic reviews. Another favorite? The gramigna giallo e verde" which translates as "little weeds."
(646) 692-9090
27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
Joe's of Avenue U
Do you want no-nonsense, truly authentic Sicilian food with a focus on Palermo? Head down to Gravesend, Brooklyn and you'll find all of your favorite Sicilian specialties at the frills-free Joe's of Avenue U. Some of the classic features on the menu are panelle, massively sized arancini, caponata, pasta con sarde, pasta nero di seppia (spaghetti with squid ink), octopus and squid salad, and stuffed artichoke.
There's a room to dine in and a counter to take out. Reviewers and customers alike praise the freshness of the food and comment on how just typically Palermitano it all feels.
(718) 449-9285
287 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gemma
Gemma at The Bowery Hotel is where great Italian food meets great people watching. In the summer, the sidewalk tables are crammed with locals and tourists alike sipping Aperol spritzes (but check out the wine menu — it's really comprehensive). In the winter, the atmosphere is cozy and feels old-world even though it's not. The pasta dishes are fresh and simple, and the salads are interesting and seasonal. If you see that the zucchini flowers are available, get them.
Gemma is just a cool, fun place that still manages to feel neighborhood-y. It's perfect for an evening out with friends — and when you're done, you can check out the Bowery Hotel's lounge area and enjoy a cocktail while perched on a velvet couch.
https://theboweryhotel.com/dining/gemma/
(212) 505-7300
335 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
Emilio's Ballato
Yes, Taylor Swift ate here — and so did a bunch of other famous people. But Emilio's Ballato is so much more than its celebrity clientele. This Nolita classic eatery has been around since 1956 — and the food is no passing trend. Yes, you will wait in line. Yes, it will be worth it. The food is simple and unpretentious and owner Emilio Vitolo and son, Chef Antonio are known to be welcoming to everyone.
Signature specialties include the pollo Emilio (breaded chicken cutlet in a lemon-caper sauce) and the penne alla arrabiata. There's also apparently a secret menu, and you can check out Antonio's Instagram for pictures of recipes he's working on — if you get a table and have some guts consider putting in a personal request.
https://www.emiliosballato.com/blank
(212) 274-8881
55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
Lilia
It's hard to get a spot at Lilia in Williamsburg with good reason — the food is really that good. Chef and owner Missy Robbins keeps things simple at her restaurant, with a focus on food that looks and tastes incredibly fresh. There's nothing complicated going on here, just expertly rendered homemade pasta, seasonal vegetables, and wood-fired fare cooked perfectly.
Check out Lilia's Instagram for some of the best food photos around and glimpses as to what's being made to herald the new seasons. Some of the most popular items on Lilia's menu include the cacio e peppe fritelle, grilled artichoke, the sheep's milk cheese agnolotti, and the rigatoni diavola.
(718) 576-3095
567 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Park Side Restaurant
In the Corona neighborhood of Queens, there is an iconic Italian restaurant that only seems to get better as time goes on. Park Side Restaurant, founded by local legend Anthony Federici (who kept racing pigeons on the roof of the restaurant), has been around since the 1980s. The restaurant is known for its red-sauce Southern Italian fare and hospitality.
Loyal fans and new visitors alike praise the generous bread basket that is actually filled with bread you'd want to eat (and at a time when it feels like bread baskets are disappearing) and the gigantic portions of pasta. Other menu items of note include the broiled pork chop with vinegar peppers, chicken parmesan, baked clams, and veal spiedini.
https://www.parksiderestaurantny.com/
(718) 271-9871
107-01 Corona Ave., Corona, NY 11368
Foul Witch
Foul Witch is an ambitious newcomer from the crew behind Blanca — and it's really good. Less classical Italian and more innovative, the food descriptions and combinations can sound odd. But have faith: there's a strong philosophy at work here, and that philosophy is embrace the funk.
The bread and butter is outstanding, the veal tortellini with amaretto is a crowd favorite, and folks rave about the 'nduja topped with stracciatella, which we last heard you had to ask for. Even the salad is interesting. The whole experience feels magically unusual, eating strange yet familiar Italian fare on dishes that remind one of seashells, in a space that feels like a cave. Strega Nonna, indeed.
15 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
Roscioli
The Roman restaurant Roscioli (the Roscioli food empire is kind of a thing in the Eternal City) has a spot on MacDougal Street. The pop art lets you know this isn't an Italian restaurant that takes itself too seriously — you can relax here, have an extra glass of wine, laugh a little louder.
But the food is of course taken seriously, especially its famed carbonara and amatriciana. There's an entire portion of the menu dedicated to burrata. It also has a wine club, offer a tasting menu option, hold classes, and sell all sorts of goodies like artichokes soaked in olive oil, Italian deli meats, tomato sauce, and cool household items to make your kitchen feel a little more Italian.
(917) 273-6823
43 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
I Sodi
Looking for traditional Tuscan cuisine impeccably executed? Nestled in the West Village, I Sodi will have you feeling like you're eating in Florence. At Chef Rita Sodi's homage to her home region, the food is the centerpiece. The restaurant itself is not flashy or trendy — there's nothing taking away the focus from your meal.
Like sister restaurant Via Carota, the ingredients here are supremely fresh. The lasagna is a crowd favorite, but other beloved menu items frequently mentioned include pappardelle al limone, artichoke salad, and the coniglio in porchetta. And if you're in the mood for a Negroni, I Sodi offers several variations.
(212) 414-5774
314 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Il Posto Accanto
The New York Times calls native Roman Beatrice Tosti di Valminuta the "Empress of East Second Street" — and they couldn't be more accurate. One of the forces behind neighborhood favorite Il Posto Accanto (Tosti di Valminuta runs the restaurant alongside her husband Julio Pena), she has garnered a reputation for making some of the freshest Italian food in the city.
The vibe of the restaurant is love, comfort, and no pretensions. Tosti di Valminuta, who prefers to be called a cook, sources a lot of her food from the Union Square Greenmarket throughout the week and just apparently has an amazing eye for produce. There are lots of mouth-watering vegetable-forward items on the menu, but of course the hand-made pastas are also celebrated.
https://www.ilpostoaccantonyc.com
(212) 228-3562
190 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10009
Al di Là
This Park Slope mainstay rarely takes a wrong step. In its 26 years of operation, Al di Là has transformed from a hot spot with long lines to a quiet, dependable, neighborhood place — and the food has remained supremely praiseworthy.
Folks say they love this spot for date nights, as the setting is intimate and rustic, reminiscent of a chic, Italian country home. You can't go wrong ordering the ravioli with ricotta and lemon, tagliatelle al ragù, the braised rabbit, and the creamy polenta. Al di Là was awarded the Slow Food Snail of Approval for its responsible sourcing practices.
https://www.aldilatrattoria.com/
(718) 783-4565
248 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Ci Siamo
Ci Siamo is a restaurant that focuses on its fire — meaning, most of its dishes are cooked over a custom-made grill. Seasonal ingredients are a big deal here too, with patrons raving about the fresh food and wine from coveted places on the roof deck (yes, there are views of the Empire State Building).
Though the restaurant is seemingly overwhelmed by the corporate vibe of midtown West, the atmosphere strives to be a friendly version of contemporary urban chic. You can really envision leaving the office, entering this polished space, and relaxing. Kick back with a cocktail or glass of wine from the extensive list. Italian restaurant veteran Chef Hillary Sterling is in charge here, and menu items range from a highly rated caramelized onion torta to pasta with rabbit to pork Milanese — and of course, with lots of contorni.
(212) 219-6559
440 W 33rd St Suite #100, New York, NY 10001
Torrisi
Torrisi takes Italian food and turns it on its head in very creative ways. So don't be surprised to show up and see stuff on the menu that makes you pause. Zeppole with Italian meats? Why, actually, yes. Why didn't I think of that, you might ask yourself.
While Major Food Group, the "global empire" behind Torrisi has rubbed some New Yorkers the wrong way, even the most cantankerous Redditors have nothing bad to say about Torrisi: "Major Food Group sucks. Torrisi does not. I wanted to not like it, but it ended up being one of the better meals I've ever had in the city," said one user. Yes, Torrisi is expensive. Like, really expensive. But if you want a capital-E experience and some of the most innovative Italian food in New York, start saving up.
(212) 254-3000
275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
Don Angie
Are you ready for Italian food that looks like art? Don Angie is calling for you to order its famous pinwheel lasagna, featured on countless Instagram accounts. But don't stop at the lasagna — the rest of the food is also artistically presented. Don't worry — it tastes good, too.
While it sometimes feels like restaurants that focus on presentation are trying to hide something (or are very pretentious), that's not the case over at Don Angie. Diners are very pleased with its aesthetically significant lasagna, as well as the other dishes too, like stuffed garlic flatbread, stracchino gnocchi, and black cocoa tiramisu. The rest of the menu is playful — and the restaurant's vibe is cheerful to boot.
(212) 889-8884
103 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014