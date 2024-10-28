20 Best Italian Restaurants In New York City

Making a list of the best Italian restaurants in New York City seems outrageous as well as daunting. After all, this is a city where Italian restaurants are consistently great: quiet neighborhood spots you can go to again and again, trendy locations that might take you awhile to get a reservation at, places that emphasize regional food, and saucy red-checkered tablecloth standbys from bygone days. So no, there can never be a "best" Italian restaurant — but there are excellent ones that come up again and again when reading food journals or chatting with locals. And when we say "restaurant" we mean a place with a full menu — not just a pizza joint or a spot for an aperitivo.

We consulted New Yorkers, "best of" lists, and fierce Reddit forums — and used our own experiences as New Yorkers who frequent Italian eateries — to come up with a list of fabulous spots that are scattered all over the city. These places all have different price points and specialize in particular (and very involved) regional cuisine, from spicy Calabrian fare to creamy Northern Italian dishes to Sicilian specialties and everything in between. But the one thing they have in common is that they make diners very happy, which is exactly what a good Italian restaurant should do.