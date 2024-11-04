For A Hands-Off Short Rib, Put Your Oven To Work
Short ribs are one of those cuts that benefit from a low and slow approach, which makes them perfect for a hands-off meal that your oven can prepare almost completely. This method transforms the tough, marbled meat into a tender, flavorful dish that melts in your mouth. While many cooks might gravitate toward more overrated cuts like filet mignon or ribeye, short ribs are a true gem among the very best cuts of beef. They offer rich, beefy flavor and the kind of texture that only long cooking can provide. So, if you're looking for a satisfying meal that requires minimal effort, let your oven work its magic on short ribs.
While most short rib recipes call for searing the meat first — to produce the Maillard reaction which develops rich flavors and a beautiful crust — you can actually skip this step entirely. This means you can embrace a truly hands-off approach to cooking. Just season the short ribs and toss them into your pot or Dutch oven with your aromatics and cooking liquid. If you choose not to sear the meat, you may want to add a little extra flavor to compensate. Consider incorporating additional herbs, spices, or a splash of vinegar to enhance the overall depth of flavor in your dish.
Completing the meal
Since the oven's doing the heavy lifting with the meat, you'll have plenty of time to prep a side dish. If you haven't enjoyed short ribs with polenta, you're missing out — try making a creamy Parmesan version to elevate the already-delicious meat. But if you're looking for something else, mashed potatoes will do nicely too. The key is to serve them with something that will soak up the incredible juices that have been stewing for hours.
Roasted vegetables, such as carrots and Brussels sprouts, add a nice balance to counter the richness of the meat. Once you fall in love with short ribs and want to experiment with flavors, they can take inspiration from cuisines across the world — from Asian-inspired marinades with soy sauce and ginger to Mediterranean dishes featuring olives and tomatoes, or even sweet smoky barbecue.
If you find yourself with leftovers, they can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days. To reheat, simply warm them gently in a covered pot on the stovetop or in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, adding a bit of broth or other liquid if needed.