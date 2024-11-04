For A Hands-Off Short Rib, Put Your Oven To Work

Short ribs are one of those cuts that benefit from a low and slow approach, which makes them perfect for a hands-off meal that your oven can prepare almost completely. This method transforms the tough, marbled meat into a tender, flavorful dish that melts in your mouth. While many cooks might gravitate toward more overrated cuts like filet mignon or ribeye, short ribs are a true gem among the very best cuts of beef. They offer rich, beefy flavor and the kind of texture that only long cooking can provide. So, if you're looking for a satisfying meal that requires minimal effort, let your oven work its magic on short ribs.

While most short rib recipes call for searing the meat first — to produce the Maillard reaction which develops rich flavors and a beautiful crust — you can actually skip this step entirely. This means you can embrace a truly hands-off approach to cooking. Just season the short ribs and toss them into your pot or Dutch oven with your aromatics and cooking liquid. If you choose not to sear the meat, you may want to add a little extra flavor to compensate. Consider incorporating additional herbs, spices, or a splash of vinegar to enhance the overall depth of flavor in your dish.