Balsamic Vinegar Vs Vinaigrette: What's The Difference?

Unlike in literature, a foodstuff by any other name is often a totally different thing. Macarons and macaroons, confectionary truffles and the fungi variety, and the wide range of all possible pickles could all lead to madcap confusion. Balsamic vinegar and vinaigrette are similarly situated, though not as dramatically opposed as those chocolates and luxury tubers. They even share more in common than the rest of that list. But, much like red wine vinegar and balsamic, you still wouldn't necessarily want to swap them outright.

Balsamic vinegar is essentially an ingredient made from grape must (the whole, pulverized grapes, stem and all), while vinaigrette is a condiment. While you could reasonably serve a salad drizzled in the latter, for example, your dinner guests would rightfully look askance at greens soaked in the former. Balsamic vinegar in and of itself is merely a component of an eventual vinaigrette, even when combined with little more than extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and it has plenty of other applications, as well.