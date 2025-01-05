How To Choose The Best Brussels Sprouts At The Grocery Store, Every Time

Brussels sprouts stir up passionate feelings. A polarizing veggie with many dedicated haters and fans, the crunchy cousin of cabbage has had a bit of a renaissance in recent years, emerging as an en vogue veggie on fancy fine dining menus and securing a place in the hearts and fridges of many. The cruciferous veg, also related to broccoli and kale, should be tender, crunchy, pale green, and mildly sweet when cooked. In fashion as they may be these days, it's still very possible to have subpar sprouts, especially if you don't know how to properly prepare them (resulting in the dreaded bitter-tasting Brussels sprouts) or how to pick 'em at the grocery store.

During the fall and winter months when sprouts are in season and plentiful on supermarket shelves, ensure you're grabbing only the cream of the crop by checking for a few basic telltale signs related to their color and texture. To fill your cart only with the finest in flavor, go for smaller-sized sprouts — ideally around 1 to 1 ½ inches in diameter (roughly the diameter of a U.S. quarter, or an Airpod, for reference). Pass on any sprouts that are excessively yellow, though a few yellowing leaves or spots here and there are normal. Sprouts look like miniature cabbages, with layers of leaves, so look for ones that feel tender and springy to the touch and have tightly packed layers.