How To Choose The Best Brussels Sprouts At The Grocery Store, Every Time
Brussels sprouts stir up passionate feelings. A polarizing veggie with many dedicated haters and fans, the crunchy cousin of cabbage has had a bit of a renaissance in recent years, emerging as an en vogue veggie on fancy fine dining menus and securing a place in the hearts and fridges of many. The cruciferous veg, also related to broccoli and kale, should be tender, crunchy, pale green, and mildly sweet when cooked. In fashion as they may be these days, it's still very possible to have subpar sprouts, especially if you don't know how to properly prepare them (resulting in the dreaded bitter-tasting Brussels sprouts) or how to pick 'em at the grocery store.
During the fall and winter months when sprouts are in season and plentiful on supermarket shelves, ensure you're grabbing only the cream of the crop by checking for a few basic telltale signs related to their color and texture. To fill your cart only with the finest in flavor, go for smaller-sized sprouts — ideally around 1 to 1 ½ inches in diameter (roughly the diameter of a U.S. quarter, or an Airpod, for reference). Pass on any sprouts that are excessively yellow, though a few yellowing leaves or spots here and there are normal. Sprouts look like miniature cabbages, with layers of leaves, so look for ones that feel tender and springy to the touch and have tightly packed layers.
Between bagged or on the stalk, one tends to be fresher
You may have seen Brussels sprouts sold in grocery stores in two ways — the more standard option, in a mesh or plastic bag, or still attached to their long stalk. Which you choose is a matter of preference and availability, but sprouts still on the stem they grew on tend to stay more fresh and moist, so you're not just getting a striking presentation, but veggies that maintain their plumpness and sweet flavor for longer.
Of course, no matter the quality of sprouts you snag at the store, what you do with them matters. Cooking them with care and proper seasoning is the best way to make a Brussels sprouts believer out of anyone — even if they've sworn off the veg. Life's too short for cooking the sprouts into flavorless mush, as was the old school method, or for boring, bland dishes, so try roasting instead of boiling. You can also zhuzh Brussels sprouts up with a drizzle of hot honey or vinegary glazes. The vegetable's nutty, mild, earthy flavor means they can be enjoyed in a wide array of cuisines, so try adding various flavorful ingredients like garlic or spritzes of citrus juice. Lastly, don't forget to shop with the seasons or at local farmers markets if you aren't already. Not only is it kinder to the planet, cutting down on greenhouse gases required to transport veggies from one corner of the world to another, you'll reap the benefits with fresher, more flavorful sprouts.