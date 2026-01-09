5 Domino's Menu Items To Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews

A good salad is undeniable when you have fresh ingredients and a good ratio of dressing to toppings. Oftentimes, those from a restaurant tend to be better than what you make at home, and there's good reason for that. Not only do restaurant chefs source the highest-quality ingredients and make their own dressings, but they also know the proper way to prep and assemble salad to make it a standout menu option. Domino's doesn't count in that statement, though, as many customers have expressed distaste for the chain's offerings.

Domino's salads are often criticized for their value, with many reviewers noting the toppings are pretty basic and lackluster, and thus simply not worth the money. Others noted the ingredients didn't seem fresh or taste very good. Aside from the lack of quality toppings, customers also report that the size of the salad itself is disappointing, with one complaining on Reddit, "what inspired them to give me not even 1/3 a head of lettuce for a whole salad..."

If you're looking for a picturesque salad that will be worth the money, don't bother trying Domino's — you'll be seriously disappointed. Instead, perhaps you should pick up a bag of salad from the grocery store to spruce up yourself and take some advice from Bobby Flay on the best way to dress it.