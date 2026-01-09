5 Domino's Menu Items To Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews
Domino's is a long-running pizza chain that has endured for years — even making it through an entire recipe overhaul in 2010 after continued complaints about the quality and taste of its pizza. In the hopes of securing a wider customer base, the chain has broadened its menu to include a range of items, from wings and sandwiches to salads and loaded tots. While Domino's overall reputation has generally improved in recent years, there are still some menu items that customers feel don't quite hit the mark.
That's where we come in. We've combed the internet and social media sites like Reddit to find out which menu items from Domino's don't live up to the hype and may be better off avoiding. Keep reading to find out what customers say, and arm yourself with the knowledge you need to get your money's worth next time your hunger gets the best of you.
1. Wings
Ah, chicken wings! A basket of good wings is perhaps one of the most satisfying bites you'll ever eat. They are juicy, flavorful, and the perfect option for an appetizer or a whole meal. There are plenty of restaurants that do them right; however, Domino's isn't one of them. In fact, customers warn others to avoid ordering them if you're not looking to be disappointed.
Social media reviewers really loathe both the boneless and bone-in wings regardless of sauce flavor. Some of the criticism comes down to the crispiness, with customers recommending you crisp them up yourself at home rather than relying on the restaurant to do the work. One Redditor said they're "some of the worst wings I have ever tasted." Others agreed, surprised by how disgusting and nasty the flavor was. One reviewer summed it all up, saying the chain has, "hands down, the worst wings of all the wings" with a texture that feels like they were simply microwaved. If that doesn't convince you to avoid Domino's wings at all costs, then we don't know what will. Eat at your own risk!
2. Philly cheesesteak
A Philly cheesesteak is a sacred thing, especially for those who are from or frequent its namesake city of Philadelphia. However, if you can't visit Philly to get it from one the greats, you're better off making your own then grabbing one from Domino's. In fact, many customers actually regret ordering it.
On Reddit, one unhappy reviewer called it "the worst steak and cheese ever," noting the cheese was burnt and the steak was of poor quality. This provoked a Domino's employee to respond by saying, "As someone who has worked at a Domino's for over 6 years, I will not touch the Philly steak with a ten foot pole. Do with that what you will."
In another thread on Reddit, a customer was displeased by the tiny pieces of steak on their sandwich. This sentiment was shared by others who complained of skimpy toppings overall, thus landing the Philly cheesesteak on the list of menu items to avoid at Domino's.
3. Loaded tater tots
Tater tots are a potato lovers' dream — bite-sized, deliciously-fried, and small enough that you can eat them as a snack or a side. Whether you get them at a restaurant or buy one of the best brands at the store, tots are a yummy companion to everything from burgers to breakfast.
That said, if you're craving them, you're better off skipping Domino's loaded tots. Sadly, these spuds have been overwhelmingly hated by customers, including one Redditor who called them straight garbage. "They're not crispy at all. Very soggy," another unhappy customer criticized. Others agreed, saying "[...] you don't get a lot and they're soggy. I could bake tater tots in the oven, season them and add cheese that would taste better and cost less." A resounding number of customers agree that the tots should just be removed from the menu altogether, with one individual even saying they couldn't be paid to eat them again because they tasted so bad. You might be better off opting for one of the best store-bought tots instead and jazz them up with some unexpected toppings yourself.
4. Salad
A good salad is undeniable when you have fresh ingredients and a good ratio of dressing to toppings. Oftentimes, those from a restaurant tend to be better than what you make at home, and there's good reason for that. Not only do restaurant chefs source the highest-quality ingredients and make their own dressings, but they also know the proper way to prep and assemble salad to make it a standout menu option. Domino's doesn't count in that statement, though, as many customers have expressed distaste for the chain's offerings.
Domino's salads are often criticized for their value, with many reviewers noting the toppings are pretty basic and lackluster, and thus simply not worth the money. Others noted the ingredients didn't seem fresh or taste very good. Aside from the lack of quality toppings, customers also report that the size of the salad itself is disappointing, with one complaining on Reddit, "what inspired them to give me not even 1/3 a head of lettuce for a whole salad..."
If you're looking for a picturesque salad that will be worth the money, don't bother trying Domino's — you'll be seriously disappointed. Instead, perhaps you should pick up a bag of salad from the grocery store to spruce up yourself and take some advice from Bobby Flay on the best way to dress it.
5. Hand tossed/standard pizza crust
Making a good pizza can be tricky. A lot of that really comes down to the crust, which is an essential part of the pie to get right if you want an optimal experience. There are steps you can follow to make a great pizza crust, though, and it seems like Domino's might need to take some of them to heart.
While the chain offers several types of crust, its the hand tossed/standard version that receives the worst reviews from customers. One disappointed Redditor said, "The crust was a tough texture, making it more difficult to chew and tear off pieces. It was also thinner, sort of midpoint between what I expect of hand tossed and thin & crispy." Others agreed, noting that in addition to a poor texture that feels undercooked, the taste is off and can have a burnt flavor.
Crust aside, customers aren't all too happy with the toppings either, saying that they are often skimpy and don't cover the entire pizza. While there are plenty of mistake you could be making with pizza toppings, not including enough might be one of the most frustrating.
Methodology
To compile this list, we combed social media sites like Reddit to find Domino's menu items that received the most negative reviews within the past year. We looked for a general consensus when it comes to the taste, flavor, and overall quality. Instead of ordering from Domino's, we suggest you grab a slice of the best pizza in your state to enjoy for lunch or dinner.