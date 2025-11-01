Where To Find The Best Chicken Wings In Every US State

Chicken wings might be a strong contender for the best finger food of all time. They are a source of protein, satisfying pub-goers and casual snackers alike, yet also serve as mini sauce carriers. A chicken wing is an opportunity for a cook to showcase their seasoning- and sauce-making skills, which should be savory and smoky, spicy, or sticky with caramel-y BBQ sauces. Much like burgers, chicken wings reveal how regional flavors can shape the story of American comfort food, from each state. TV shows like "Hot Ones" only add to the lore of this universally love food, appealing to celebrities and Regular Joes alike.

A good chicken wing is memorable; a mediocre one is just fuel to fill you up. A basket of well-executed chicken wings, we dare say, is worth driving out of your way for, or swallowing those DoorDash delivery fees. While it's impossible to appease all local wing lovers, with strong opinions and loyalties to certain spots, we've chosen what we believe to be the best in each state after much deliberation. Grab some napkins — or better yet, a wet nap — and take notes of our picks.