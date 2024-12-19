Chef Bobby Flay's Tip For Dressing A Salad Is A Game Changer

There's an awful lot of cooking advice, purported hacks, and genuine food preparation shortcuts out there. But few have actually prompted a pause for consideration the way celebrity chef Bobby Flay's salad dressing method has. Flay, the multi-restaurant owner and repeat Food Network host, has, in fact, managed to change the way we'll dress our salads forever. Or at least until the next shiny hack comes along. Flay's lettuce patch-breaking method? Dress the bowl.

Speaking with Bon Appétit in an erstwhile interview, his salad prep starts out standard enough: by seasoning the greens and other vegetables with salt and pepper. (And if you are not yet seasoning your salad components, please begin doing so to boost the flavors of the ingredients.) It's when dressing the leafy greens that things start to get interesting.

"Never pour the vinaigrette right on the greens — that destroys them," Flay says. "Pour the dressing around the sides of the bowl, and then, using your hands, gently push the greens into the dressing to coat them." Essentially, dress the bowl to dress your salad. And, although pushing the greens yourself is certainly an artisanal approach, a gentle swirl around the bowl aided by physics should do nicely, too, so long as it's large enough to prevent spillage.