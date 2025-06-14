19 Unexpected Toppings To Load On Your Tater Tots

We love tater tots for their crispy outside, creamy inside, and, perhaps most importantly, their low-effort, no hassle preparation. Whether you're baking them in the oven as part of potato-y breakfast dish, firing up the air fryer for a quick late night snack, or dealing with a pot of boiling oil for a deep-fried fast food-style side, frozen tater tots are versatile, fast, and super tasty on their own. A pinch of salt, maybe some shredded cheese if you're looking to impress, and you're in for a treat. But with the right add-ons, you're little spuds can leap from simply delicious to absolutely decadent.

We've had some off-the-wall tater tot takes before, and we stand by them without reservation. Whatever toppings you decide to pile on, check out our ranking of our favorite frozen tater tots. No matter how great the add-ons are, those little potato bites will always be the essential element in any and every tater tot plate, bowl, or tower.

Like with any other potato dish, some pairings are universally accepted: Butter, salt, bacon, cheese, etc. But with these clever ideas, you can elevate your tots to unexpected heights. From relatively tame to flat-out wild, these unexpected tater toppers have arrived to test your tot-loving bona fides.