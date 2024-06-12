The Reason Restaurant Salads Always Taste Better Than Yours

Despite how simple salads might seem, a lot of small details are involved in making one. If you've ever tried to recreate your favorite restaurant salad, it probably didn't come out quite how you hoped. Maybe the dressing didn't coat the leafy greens the way you like, or perhaps the flavors just weren't as fresh or vibrant. That's not necessarily your fault, though, as there's a good reason why restaurant salads are unrivaled. Turns out, there are a few professional salad-making principles worth applying in your own kitchen.

Advertisement

From the modern wedge to the classic Caesar salad, chefs are experts at combining a whole host of ingredients with lettuce. Part of that comes from creativity, as professional cooks are no stranger to experimenting with fun flavors and textural elements. But chefs are also armed with an arsenal of techniques to transform veggies into a perfectly dressed and delicious dish. A restaurant's salad-making process typically begins with choosing the best and freshest ingredients and creating a dressing from scratch. It's also essential to properly prep and season the lettuce and toppings thoroughly, minding texture and flavor along every step of the way. And, finally, ensuring ingredients are evenly distributed and plated nicely can take any salad from great to incredible.

Advertisement

So, if you want to step up your salad game, you may need to dedicate a little extra time and thoughtfulness to the dish. Here are a few things worth considering when trying to make a restaurant-quality salad.