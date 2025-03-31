13 Mistakes You're Making With Pizza Toppings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore. At least it is if you've assembled all of your tasty toppings the right way. We talked to experts from restaurants and cooking schools around the country to see what top tips and tricks we needed to know to create the best pizza out there. Whether you're sticking with a New York-style pie or going full deep dish in Chicago, getting the right flavors and textures is key.

From combinations that don't work well to ordering your toppings the best way, you can create a dish that rivals even your favorite pizza joint. Consider the flavor pairings and which toppings go where to avoid soggy or undercooked pizzas with lackluster ingredients.

In the end, it often doesn't come down to fancy gadgets and kitchen appliances, although using a set of food-grade firebricks can help you make restaurant-style pizza in a home oven. But the best way to keep your crust crispy, your toppings tasty, and your pizza chef's-kiss-perfect is to avoid these mistakes.