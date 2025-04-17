For The Best Pizza Crust, Don't Skip This Step

The main goal when cooking pizza at home is simple: get as close to creating the perfect pizza crust as you can, even without a fancy pizza oven. Of course, there are a lot of steps to follow before you ever begin putting any sauce or toppings onto the pizza. This is a period where it's very possible to commit mistakes that will make your dough too tough or difficult to properly shape. When you're stretching it out flat and forming crusts on the edges, you need the dough to be soft enough. There's some back and forth regarding whether pizza dough should ferment at room temperature or in the fridge. Either way, if it has been sitting in the fridge, you should let the dough sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes before you start stretching it. If you're using frozen pizza dough, a 3 to 4-hour thaw at room temperature will give you the same results.

Why warm up the dough? Essentially, pizza dough is much easier to reshape if you give it time to come to room temperature first. Pizza dough is made from gluten, a protein found in lots of wheat-based foods, and gluten is less flexible in colder temperatures. If you try to stretch out dough that's too cold, you might find that it keeps snapping back to its original clumpy shape when you need to press it down flat. This could lead to overhandling the dough, making it tough. Thirty minutes should be enough to help the gluten relax to the point where it can be more easily reshaped.