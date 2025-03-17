8 Tater Tot Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There are plenty of fast food fries in the freezer case but not many tots, so the Sonic version is definitely worth trying for fans of the drive-in chain. At Sonic, you can get them loaded with cheese, chili, or both. But to replicate these delicious tots at home, just pop a few in the oven or air fryer for a crunchy exterior and starchy inside. Not all stores carry them, and they only come in one size, so Sonic tots might require some extra effort to track down.

These have a light dusting of salt included, so you won't need to season them much, if at all. We liked them with ketchup, but you can also put cheese, chili, or even gravy on top to make a savory snack. These stay together well and don't stick to the pan if you make them in the oven, which was the most noticeable difference between these tots and others that we tried. The taste was pretty similar, but these were a bit easier to clean up.

At around $5.50 for a 28-ounce bag, they're a bit pricier than some of the store brands but very tasty and have a nice amount of crunch on the outside. If you're a big fan of Sonic tots and want to save a little by making them at home, these are worth the cost. But otherwise, stick with a cheaper tot that is easier to find at the store.