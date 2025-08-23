The Hands Down Best Pizza In Every State

Pizza may be an Italian invention, but it's been fully adopted and reinvented across the U.S. The country is home to numerous styles of pizza, from classic Neapolitan pies to Chicago deep-dish pizzas, New York-style slices, square Sicilian pizzas, and California wood-fired pizzas. You can find pizza joints in every state, and some of those spots are renowned for serving up pies that rank among the best in the country

Of course, naming the single best pizza in every state is no easy task simply because taste is so subjective. What counts as "the best" can vary depending on whether you like thin crust, thick crust, wood-fired, or classic greasy slices. Still, we looked at a mix of factors to make these picks, including customer reviews, national and local media coverage, and recognition from organizations like 50 Top Pizza. Based on that, these are the most standout pizzas in every state.