The Hands Down Best Pizza In Every State
Pizza may be an Italian invention, but it's been fully adopted and reinvented across the U.S. The country is home to numerous styles of pizza, from classic Neapolitan pies to Chicago deep-dish pizzas, New York-style slices, square Sicilian pizzas, and California wood-fired pizzas. You can find pizza joints in every state, and some of those spots are renowned for serving up pies that rank among the best in the country
Of course, naming the single best pizza in every state is no easy task simply because taste is so subjective. What counts as "the best" can vary depending on whether you like thin crust, thick crust, wood-fired, or classic greasy slices. Still, we looked at a mix of factors to make these picks, including customer reviews, national and local media coverage, and recognition from organizations like 50 Top Pizza. Based on that, these are the most standout pizzas in every state.
1. Alabama: Award Winner at Valentina's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Valentina's owner Joe Carlucci has won numerous competitions worldwide for his creative pizzas. If you want to try a top-rated pie, many say the Award Winner is out of this world. The combination of a tangy red sauce base with fresh fior di latte cheese, hot Italian sausage, and peppadew peppers earned the pie the title of Best Pizza in the World in 2022.
(256) 325-2240
25783 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756
2. Alaska: Margherita at Saverio's Pizzeria
Ask locals where to find the best pizza in Anchorage, and Saverio's will come up again and again. Naples-born owner, Saverio, makes a variety of hand-tossed East Coast-style pies. This includes a Margherita that many say is the best in town. Simple but flavorful, it features house-made red sauce topped with ample amounts of fresh mozzarella, sprinkles of fresh basil, and olive oil for extra lusciousness.
(907) 433-0002
530 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
3. Arizona: Rosa at Pizzeria Bianco
If you're a fan of Netflix's "Chef's Table," you may recognize pizzaiolo Chris Bianco, who starred in the 2022 season dedicated to pizza. The two-time James Beard Award-winning chef is the owner of Pizzeria Bianco, a chain of restaurants dedicated to artisanal pizzas made with top-notch ingredients. For many, the star of the menu is the Rosa, a white pizza that goes big on flavor and texture with red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, and crunchy Arizona pistachios.
Multiple locations
4. Arkansas: Sidetown at DeLuca's
With two locations in Hot Springs and Little Rock, DeLuca's is an Arkansas favorite for it's tasty Brooklyn-style pies and owner Anthony Valinoti's infectious energy. The Sidetown is one of the top sellers for its crispy, charred crust and great balance of homemade whole milk mozzarella and tomato sauce.
(501) 246-5656 (Little Rock) & (501) 609-9002 (Hot Springs)
10301 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227 & 833 Central Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901
5. California: Margherita at Pizzeria Sei
Pizzeria Sei clocked in at number two on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list in 2025 and it's easy to see why. Owners William Joo and wife Jennifer So nail every element of the Japanese-style Neapolitan pizzas, from the char on the puffy, chewy crusts to the quality toppings. The Margherita earns countless accolades for its mix of fresh tomato sauce, creamy fior di latte, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.
(424) 279-9800
8781 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
6. Colorado: Shroom at Pizzeria Lui
Lakewood spot Pizzeria Lui is all about artisan pizzas served with craft beers and wines. People come from far and wide to try Zach Parini's pies made with stellar ingredients like organic flour and homemade sausage. The Shroom gets rave reviews for its crispy crust, rich red sauce, and savory mix of pepperoni cups, sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, Pecorino, and basil. Try it with one of the house-made hot sauces.
(303) 922-3202
5380 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226
7. Connecticut: White Clam Pizza at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, the spot that put New Haven on the map for its "apizza" cooked in coal-fired ovens. The restaurant is famous for its White Clam Pizza featuring a crispy crust topped with Long Island Sound clams, garlic, oregano, Pecorino Romano, and olive oil. Other restaurants in town also make great clam pizzas, but Frank Pepe's was the original, and many say it's still the best.
Multiple locations
8. Delaware: Prosciutt' of Happiness at Stone Mill Pizza
Stone Mill Pizza is renowned for its wood-fired pizzas that change depending on the seasons. One pizza that's earned a permanent spot on the menu because folks love it so much is the Prosciutt' of Happiness. It hits all the right notes with a base of garlic oil and mozzarella that's topped with crispy arugula, salty prosciutto, creamy burrata, and a drizzle of honey.
(302) 400-7437
7313 Lancaster Pike #5, Hockessin, DE 19707
9. Florida: Cuore di Pistacchio at 'O Munaciello
Ranked as number 10 on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list for 2025, 'O Munaciello serves up authentic Neapolitan style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens. Chef Carmine Candito has won several awards for his pies, like the Las Vegas, which earned him the title of Pizza Maker of the Year in 2022. Fans say it lives up to the hype with its combo of fior di latte, Piennolo cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, sausage, mushrooms, and Parmesan.
Multiple locations
10. Georgia: Margherita D.O.P. at Antico Pizza Napoletana
Founded by Giovanni "Gio" Di Palma in 2009, Antico Pizza Napoletana offers a taste of Naples from its four locations in Georgia. There are several wood-fired pizzas to choose from, but many say the Margherita D.O.P. is the best they've ever had. You can have it straight-up with a rich and tangy tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and garlic or add extra toppings like Italian sausage, pepperoni, artichokes, Calabrian peppers, and mushrooms.
Multiple locations
11. Hawaii: Garlic Bomb at Pizza Mamo
Located in Honolulu's Chinatown, Pizza Mamo gives diners the option of thin-crust Brooklyn-style pizzas and thicker Detroit-style pizzas cooked in pans. Both styles get great reviews from diners, but one pizza gets called out more than most, and that's the Garlic Bomb. The Brooklyn-style pie features a fragrant and flavorful mix of garlic cream, whole milk mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, whipped ricotta, dried parsley, and garlic oil.
(808) 369-2445
16 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
12. Idaho: DIY pizza at Americana Pizza
There's no shortage of pizza places in Boise, but many say Americana Pizza consistently delivers quality every time. The pizzas can be as simple or creative as you want them to be with options like sesame or everything bagel crusts. There are also fun toppings like pesto, Canadian bacon, artichoke hearts, ricotta, vegan chorizo, and more.
(208) 336-6432 (Americana) & (208) 344-6749 (S Vista)
304 S Americana Blvd, Boise, ID 83702 & 1504 S Vista Boise, ID 83705
13. Illinois: Only Pans at Milly's Pizza in the Pan
Chicago is renowned for its deep dish pizzas, and one spot that diners say excels at the style is Milly's Pizza in the Pan. The Only Pans earns top billing for its combo of cup and char pepperoni, peppadew peppers, flory tomato, ricotta, Calabrian chili honey, and pesto. It's takeout only and Milly's makes a limited number of pies a day, so it's smart to order in advance.
(224) 809-7192
925 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
14. Indiana: Spotted Pig at Futuro
Founded in 2021, Indianapolis spot Futuro focuses on thick Detroit-style pizzas and thin Chicago tavern-style pizzas made with freshly made dough and sauces. Many of the pizzas can be made either style, including the Spotted Pig, which is a fan favorite. Diners love the fusion of flavors you get from the applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, goat cheese, ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey drizzle, Pecorino Romano, and house-made red sauce.
(317) 360-4725
19 Cruse St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
15. Iowa: Greens at Lincoln Winebar
Lincoln Winebar is another spot that made it on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list in 2025, thanks to its creative wood-fired pizzas made with fresh, sustainable ingredients. The Greens is the signature pizza and many diners say it's an absolute must. You get a puffy, slightly charred crust topped with house pistachio pesto, a mound of fresh arugula, a squeeze of lemon, cracked pepper, salt, and Parmesan.
(319) 895-9463
125 1st St W, Mt Vernon, IA 52314
16. Kansas: Milano at Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria
If you're looking for Neapolitan-style pizza in Wichita, Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria comes highly recommended. The pizzas are made with hand-stretched dough and cooked to crispy, chewy perfection. The Milano is one of the most ordered pizzas on the menu and it consistently gets called out for its colorful and tasty mix of smoked prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, cracked black pepper, and olive oil.
(316) 866-6525
1706 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214
17. Kentucky: Pepperoni and Sausage at Camporosso
Named the 2024 Pizzeria of the Year by Pizza Today, Camporosso is a stylish spot that serves up artisan wood-fired pizzas along with antipasti, salads, and pastas. There are several fun pizzas to choose from like the Soppressata Hot Honey and Prosciutto and Fig. However, the number one seller is a classic — the Pepperoni and Sausage with crushed tomatoes, cup and char pepperoni, Italian sausage, and fresh mozzarella.
(859) 331-0155
2475 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
18. Louisiana: Bye Felicia at Zee's Pizzeria
Where do you find the best pizza in New Orleans? According to many locals, that would be Zee's Pizzeria. If you want the best pizza on the menu, the Bye Felicia garners countless gushing reviews. It starts with a base of red sauce, then gets mozzarella, pepperoni, dollops of ricotta cheese, and hot honey. Get it with a side of garlic knots and you're good to go.
(504) 766-6056
3914 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70115
19. Maine: The Bond St. at Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Set next to the Kennebec River in Augusta, Cushnoc Brewing Co. is part brewery and part restaurant that specializes in wood-fired pizzas. You'll always find interesting new flavor combos, as well as pizzas that you can get every visit. One standard that gets outstanding reviews is The Bond Street, which offers sweet and heat with spicy chorizo, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and a hot honey drizzle.
(207) 213-6332
243 Water St, Augusta, ME 04330
20. Maryland: Angeli's Pick at Angeli's Pizzeria
Angeli's Pizzeria has earned numerous accolades, including spots on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list in 2024 and 2025. You can get the New York-style pizza by the slice or whole pies. You could go the DIY route, but then you'd be missing out on one of the top-rated "tried and true" pies — Angeli's Pick. Hearty and flavorful, it features house tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.
Multiple locations
21. Massachusetts: Cheese pizza at Galleria Umberto
Galleria Umberto is an old-school Italian spot serving what many say are the best slices in Boston. There are no fancy artisan toppings to choose from, just Sicilian-style cheese pizza that's served by the square. The crust is crispy and pillowy, and laden with tangy tomato sauce and gooey cheese. The best part? Slices go for less than $2. Keep in mind that it's cash only.
(617) 227-5709
289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
22. Michigan: Farnsworth Funghi at Michigan & Trumbell
When a pizzeria is slinging about 300 pies a day, you know it has to be pretty good. That's the case at Michigan & Trumbull, a spot that specializes in Detroit-style pies with unique toppings. If you like white pizza, many say you can't go wrong with the Farnsworth Funghi. It features generous amounts of roasted mushrooms, arugula, whipped goat cheese, and mozzarella, plus a drizzle of garlic oil.
(313) 637-4992
1331 Holden St #100, Detroit, MI 48202
23. Minnesota: Korean BBQ at Pizzeria Lola
Chef Ann Kim made waves in the Minneapolis food scene when she opened Pizzeria Lola in 2010. She often draws on her Korean roots to come up with unique flavor combos that you don't usually see. Take for example, the Korean BBQ, a perennial favorite. This bold pie features beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, soy-chili vinaigrette, and sesame seeds on a crisp, chewy crust.
(612) 424-8338
5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
24. Mississippi: Weekly specials at Leña
When Marisol and Rory Doyle decided they wanted to open a pizzeria, they traveled to Italy to study at the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. Armed with their new knowledge, they opened Leña, which would go on to be named one of the best pizza joints in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza. The menu changes every week with unique creations like the Sonoran Carnitas, Shishito Chili Crisp, and Eggplant Parmesan.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
25. Missouri: Fourth City Sausage & Pepperoni at Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza
Award-winning Pizzeoli serves Neapolitan style pizzas cooked in a wood-burning oven that give the crust its signature char and chew. There are plenty of enticing options on the menu, but many say the Fourth City Sausage & Pepperoni is too good to pass up. The toppings include bright tomato sauce, garlic, sausage, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, arugula, Parmesan, black pepper, and olive oil.
(314) 449-1111
1928 S 12th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
26. Montana: Honey Bear at Ranger Joe's Pizza
There are pizzas to suit all types at Ranger Joe's Pizza, including New York-style, Detroit-style, and Sicilian-style pies. But if you want a top-seller that many say is the best they've ever had, order the Honey Bear. Meaty, slightly sweet, and packing some heat, it features an Alfredo-based sauce, garlic, spinach, Italian sausage, provolone, mozzarella, "cup and char" pepperoni, Parmesan, and Mike's Hot Honey.
(406) 300-1616
1805 U.S. 93 S Suite B, Kalispell, MT 59901
27. Nebraska: Bacon Gouda at Tasty Pizza
Fans of Tasty Pizza say the pizzeria truly lives up to its name. The drill is simple: You order at the counter, then take a seat to enjoy your pizza with optional Parmesan cheese that you can grate yourself. The pizza that gets the most buzz is the Bacon Gouda with creamy mozzarella and gouda, crunchy bacon, and red onion.
Multiple locations
28. Nevada: New Yorker at Pizza Rock
Tony Gemignani is well-known in the pizza-verse, as he's won numerous pizza-making competitions and owns multiple restaurants. Pizza Rock is a gourmet pizza chain where you can try a wide range of his pies, including winner of the "Best Traditional Pizza in the World" at the Las Vegas Pizza Expo. The New Yorker gets rave reviews for its enticing mix of tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, garlic, olive oil, oregano, Romano cheese, and ricotta.
Multiple locations
29. New Hampshire: Golden BBQ Chicken at Tilton House of pizza
If you're from New England, there's a good chance you've had Greek pizza with its thick and crispy crust, oregano-laced sauce, and mix of cheeses. That's exactly what you get at Tilton House of Pizza. Those in the know say the spot's Golden BBQ Chicken is beyond good. It features breaded chicken tenders, bacon, caramelized onions, and drizzling of golden honey barbecue sauce.
(603) 286-7181
298 Main St, Tilton, NH 03276
30. New Jersey: Burrata at Razza
Since 2012, Dan Richer has been impressing folks in Jersey City with his artisanal pizzas at Razza. A favorite of many guests is the Burrata pizza. With just four ingredients, it may seem pretty basic. However, take a bite you get a beautifully crispy crust complemented by fresh flavors of ripe tomatoes, creamy burrata, garlic, and basil. Some diners have called it "perfect" and "next-level."
(201) 356-9348
275 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
31. New Mexico: Doppio Black at Bruno's Pizzeria
Run by a fifth-generation family of pizza makers, Bruno's Pizzeria serves up New York-style pies cooked in a wood-fired brick oven. You can create your own pizza with various toppings or opt for one of the specialty pies. If you're going with the latter, the Doppio Black earns tons of fans for its intriguing black garlic base, meaty double pepperoni, and melty mozzarella.
(505) 690-0966
Railyard District, 1512 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501
32. New York: Pepperoni at John's of Bleecker
There's no disputing that New York has some seriously stellar pizza joints, but John's of Bleecker Street continues to rise above the competition. Open since 1929, this Greenwich Village landmark is often hailed as the ultimate place to grab a classic New York pepperoni pizza. The coal-fired pies come out thin, crisp, and topped with ample pepperoni that fans can't get enough of.
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
33. North Carolina: Pizzakase at Mission Pizza Napoletana
Mission Pizza Napoletana may be small, but it's certainly made some big waves among pizza aficionados. It landed 18th place in the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. 2025 list thanks to owner Peyton Smith's innovative takes on Neapolitan pizzas. Most guests say the Pizzakase is a must. Just like Japanese omakase dining, the chefs' will create you a variety of pizzas made with whatever inspires them.
(336) 893-8217
707 Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
34. North Dakota: Lumberjack at Blackbird Woodfire
Blackbird Woodfire is a well-known pizza joint in Fargo that many say makes some of the best pies they've ever tried. A fan favorite there is the Lumberjack with béchamel cream sauce, mozzarella, red onion, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, a sunny side egg, and maple syrup. It has breakfast vibes, but devotees say it's a good idea any time of day.
Multiple locations
35. Ohio: Primo Pepperoni at Park Street Pizza
Park Street Pizza stands out from your typical pizza joint thanks to its fresh ingredients that come from local farms. The Primo Pepperoni is a much-loved classic that features house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, oregano, two layers of Ezzo Old World pepperoni from Columbus, and another layer of nitrate-free pepperoni. Diners say you can taste quality in every bite.
Multiple locations
36. Oklahoma: Foghorn Leghorn at Empire Slice
Empire Slice started as a humble pizzeria operating out of a converted laundromat in Oklahoma City, and now there are multiple locations across the state. The atmospheres are fun and the menus feature pizza by the slice and whole pies with creative names and toppings. The Foghorn Leghorn has legions of fans who love the complementing mix of sweet marinara, roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeño, and healthy splashes of Sriracha sauce for extra heat.
Multiple locations
37. Oregon: Mortadella & Pistachio at Ken's Artisan Pizza
Ranked No. 8 in the country on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. 2025 list, Ken's Artisan Pizza was founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Ken Forkish. The Neapolitan-inspired pies get plenty of praise, particularly the Mortadella & Pistachio with its lively combination of pistachio pesto, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, and pickled shallots.
Multiple locations
38. Pennsylvania: Sicilian at Badamo's
If you're looking for a solid Sicilian-style pizza in Pittsburgh, many say you can't go wrong with Badamo's. Visit either one of the two shops and you'll find an array of slices and pies on offer. You can order classics like plain cheese and pepperoni, or create your own flavor combos with toppings like sausage, hot peppers, and mushrooms.
Multiple locations
39. Rhode Island: Nino Nanco at Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana earned a place on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list in part due to its devotion to using quality ingredients flown in from Italy. The Neapolitan, New York-style, and Grandma-style pizzas are all top-notch, but multiple reviewers say the Nino Nanco is the star of the menu. Simple, but also innovative, it features yellow Mount Vesuvius tomato sauce, capicola, and buffalo mozzarella, which makes it even better.
(401) 783-2900
59 S County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879
40. South Carolina: Pistachio Pesto at EVO Pizzeria
EVO (Extra Virgin Oven) Pizzeria often gets called out for being the best pizza spot in South Carolina for its wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pies made with locally sourced ingredients. Custom pizzas are an option, as are specialty pies featuring interesting flavor combos. The Pistachio Pesto tops many people's lists for its flavorful pistachio pesto and tangy fromage blanc complemented by ground pistachio, crème fraîche, mozzarella, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
(843) 225-1796
1075 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
41. South Dakota: The Duchess at Invictus Pizza Kitchen
Opened in late 2023, Invictus Pizza Kitchen has been impressing guests ever since with its flavorful pizzas that go beyond the usual cheese and pepperoni iterations. Diners have great things to say about the Duchess, a unique pie offering sweet and savory notes. It gets its crave-worthy flavors from a rosemary and green onion cream cheese spread, mozzarella, pork belly, red onions, and a hot honey glaze.
(605) 274-7492
3901 W 49th St Unit 103, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
42. Tennessee: Prosciutto & Basil at Five Points Pizza
Attention to detail is what sets Five Points Pizza apart from many of its competitors. The New York-style dough is made in-house every day, tomatoes are hand-crushed for the sauce, and even the mozzarella is hand-shredded. Plus, the slices are huge and many say they're absolutely delicious. The Prosciutto & Basil is many people's go-to because you get a nice balance between the thin crust, bright tomato sauce, salty prosciutto, and fresh notes from the basil.
Multiple locations
43. Texas: Montanara at Partenope Ristorante
Another inductee on the 50 Top Pizza U.S.A. list, Partenope is all about classic Neapolitan pizzas. If you can only try one pizza, many say it should be the Montanara. The pizza is flash fried, then topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil, then finished in a 900-degree pizza oven for great char and molten, melty cheese.
Multiple locations
44. Utah: California Sunrise at Slackwater Pizzeria
While there's definitely something to be said for classic pizzas like a Margherita or pepperoni, sometimes it's refreshing to see spots that think outside the box with unexpected pizza toppings. Slackwater fits that bill with its imaginative artisan pizzas. The most popular on the menu is the California Sunrise made with house Green Goddess dressing, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, peppered bacon, three cheeses, sliced avocado, chiffonade spinach, and a final drizzle of more Green Goddess dressing.
Multiple locations
45. Vermont: New Vermont Sausage at American Flatbread
If you like your pizzas rustic, American Flatbread is a stellar choice. The thin-crust, flatbread pizzas are made in a wood-fired earthen oven and often feature local, organic ingredients. Many will tell you that the best of the lot is the New Vermont Sausage featuring nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage that's made in-house with local pork. The earthy, spicy pork is complemented by sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and cheese.
Multiple locations
46. Virginia: Margherita at A Modo Mio
With roots in Sicily, the Farruggio family knows a thing or two about good pizza. A Modo Mio is their tribute to Neapolitan pizza, and it has received plenty of attention. list. Many say the classic Margherita is absolute perfection. It gets lauded for its thin, slightly charred crust, rich tomato sauce, and spot-on balance of creamy fior di latte and basil.
(703) 532-0990
5555 Langston Blvd., Arlington, VA 22207
47. Washington: Hot Coppa at Lupo
Located in Seattle's hip Fremont neighborhood, Lupo is a small, cozy spot that makes Neapolitan-inspired pizzas. However, the dough is made with sourdough starter, which gives the crust a distinctive chewiness and slight acidity. The Hot Coppa comes highly recommended for its sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. It starts with tomato sauce, coppa, and basil. The pie gets blasted in the oven, then it's topped with burrata and spicy Calabrian chili hot honey.
(206) 547-2144
4303 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
48. West Virginia: Thai at Pies & Pints
Pies & Pints is a popular pizza chain that offers a great selection of specialty pies made with hand-tossed dough and unique toppings that often take inspiration from global flavors. Take for example, the top-rated Thai pie featuring shrimp, toasted coconut, Thai curry sauce, lime, cilantro, and basil. It may sound unusual to some, but numerous diners say it's perfectly executed, well-balanced, and one of the tastiest pizzas they've ever had.
Multiple locations
49. Wisconsin: Doppia Calabrese at San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana
Wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas are the draw at San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana in Milwaukee. Chef Gino Fazzari makes his dough from scratch and fires up his pizzas in a 900-degree F oven to achieve pillowy crusts. One pizza that diners wax lyrical about is the Doppia Calabrese with oven-roasted cherry tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, smoked mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, olive oil, basil, shaved provolone, and a hot honey drizzle.
(414) 276-2876
838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
50. Wyoming: Chicago Special at Wilsons Pizza
You might not expect to find an insanely good Chicago-style deep-dish pizza in a tiny town in Wyoming, but according to reviewers, that's exactly what you get at Wilsons Pizza. The Chicago Special features a crispy, buttery crust that's filled to the brim with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, Parmesan, and gooey mozzarella. It takes about 45 to 60 minutes to make, but many say it's well worth the wait.
(307) 733-3326
1295 West St, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
As we mentioned at the start, it's never easy to pin down just one pizza in every state that can be classified as the best because there are so many different styles to choose from and tastes to account for. That being said, we did our best to track down pizza joints that have the highest star ratings on sites like Yelp and Google Reviews, and we scoured platforms like Reddit for recommendations.
In addition, we looked at spots where the chefs consistently win awards at pizza competitions and places that have been recognized by organizations like 50 Top Pizza. From there, we delved deep to find out which pizzas from those places get the most hype. These are the pies that numerous people call out for being the absolute best in their respective states.