13 Ways To Spruce Up Store-Bought Bagged Salad

If there is one thing that can make or break a salad, it has to be the homemade dressing. Without it, all you really have is dry leaves on a plate, and that is just not going to be the same experience. Store-bought dressings can do the job, but they are often full of sugar, meaning your well-intentioned salad may miss the mark. Plus, it literally takes less than a minute to make a delicious homemade dressing, so there is absolutely no need to reach for a bottle of expensive store-bought mix.

The basic ratio for an easy homemade salad dressing is 3 parts oil to 1 (or 2) parts vinegar, depending on how acidic you want it. Balsamic is a great option, but red wine or apple cider vinegar works beautifully, too. If you want to go beyond the basic option, you can add a touch of Dijon mustard, some crushed garlic, or even a drizzle of honey for sweetness. The combination you use may change depending on what else is going on in the salad.

The key to enjoying salads regularly is to add variety to them, and switching out the oil you use in the salad dressing is an easy way to achieve that. While extra virgin olive oil is a popular choice, avocado, walnut, or even flaxseed oils all have distinct flavors that will complement the leaves and give the salad a bit of character.