How Long To Cook A Spiral Ham For The Best Caramelized Finish

A spiral ham is super-impressive, both in presentation and taste. When you take the time to prepare a spiral ham for a gathering (or, let's be real, for a random weeknight when you feel like being fancy), make sure it tastes as good as it looks before it hits the table. It can be difficult to figure out exactly how long you should cook a spiral ham to bring out all of its natural flavors without making the edges tough, so Chowhound spoke to Chris Mattera, North County Smokehouse culinary innovator, to learn the best way to cook a spiral ham.

Low and slow is key when it comes to bringing out the flavor of a spiral ham, says Mattera: "Spiral hams are typically fully cooked by the producer, so all that is required is a gentle reheating. I like to say that you should cook our products the same way we make them: Slowly and carefully." Mattera recommends "a deep roasting pan with about ½ cup of water in the bottom, and covering the ham with foil before placing it in a 325 degree [Fahrenheit] oven for 12 minutes per [pound]." This stops your ham from drying out. "Think of it as the ham relaxing in a sauna," Mattera says.