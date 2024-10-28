What Makes Soju Different From Sake?

If you're shopping for liquor, there's going to be a section full of colored bottles with inky illustrations and scripts in another language glistening on the shelf — the section where most liquor stores put together the alcohol from Eastern Asia. But where to begin? Firstly, read the label to make sure you know what you're getting, because it would be a mistake to mix up soju and sake.

Soju, which often comes in a small green bottle with a twistable cap, is a distilled Korean liquor. Best served chilled, people drink it straight as a shot, or sip on it over time in a glass, though plenty of folks might just sip through the whole bottle in a night. Sake is a rice-based Japanese brewed drink more akin to beer and wine. What may surprise people who aren't familiar with this beverage is how it's served. Sake will often be delivered to your table warm at a restaurant, but this is not a hard rule. Soju is also a neutral, sweet drink that can have a higher alcohol content, while sake has a more umami taste. Both drinks have rich cultures, tastes, and creation processes that make them distinct from each other.