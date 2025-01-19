What Sets Country Ham Apart From City Ham?

The American South has distinct culinary traditions, and ham is no exception. Country ham is king in states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky that make up the "ham belt," — and no, that's not another name for everyone's waistbands after the holidays. In this part of the country, folks prefer their tea sweet and their ham salty (very salty). Meanwhile, across the rest of the nation, the sweeter city ham tends to dominate holiday tables. The divide isn't just about geography; It's about history, preparation, and the way these two hams are served and enjoyed.

Country ham is the Southern heavyweight of cured meats. It's dry-cured with salt, often spiced, and sometimes smoked. This preservation method, developed before refrigeration, involves months of aging. The result is a salty, savory, and intensely flavorful ham with a firm, chewy texture. It's a labor of love, requiring soaking and cooking before it can be served (unless you're enjoying thin slices, charcuterie-style).

City ham, on the other hand, isn't typically aged. Wet-cured in a brine of salt, sugar, and spices, it's often pre-cooked, lightly smoked, and ready to eat straight from the package. One of the cold cuts you find on an Italian sub, for example, is city ham. Its flavor is sweeter and milder, with a juicier, more tender bite. These ham curing methods are so distinct that you can't make one style using the other technique. So if you're craving country ham, don't look to your local deli for a city ham substitute.