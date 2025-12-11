10 Expert-Approved Tips For Decluttering Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only place in your house that receives more activity than the bathroom is the kitchen. It's the place where you prepare meals, brew your morning cup of coffee, sit down and linger with friends and guests, and more. As such, it's also the place where messes tend to accumulate — including in the form of "clutter."

"Clutter" is an umbrella term that can mean a whole host of different things. It's generally associated with untidiness, messiness, and a disturbed space. In a kitchen, that can look like a discombobulated spice rack, an overflowing junk drawer, countertops crowded with every appliance that Williams Sonoma sells, and more. Regardless of what your version of clutter is, it can inspire the same feelings of anger, shame, and disorganization. Not to mention, it's not fun to pull out every single drawer in your kitchen trying to find the one gadget that you need.

Despite the overwhelming feeling of uncontrollability that comes with clutter, clutter is actually something that you can actively manage — good news for your mental clarity and anyone who has to search for something in your cabinets. We spoke to organization expert and founder of Nola Organizers, Olivia Parks, to get her top tips for getting the upper-hand on kitchen clutter and create a more cohesive-looking, functional, and junk-free kitchen.