These 5 Things Should Be The First To Go When Decluttering Your Kitchen

Unless you're running a museum of souvenir shot glasses out of your home, there's no need to keep any kind of kitchenware in bulk. As you go through your kitchen, get rid of any items you have too many duplicates of. For example, many people have a sizable collection of reusable water bottles, when in reality you probably only need one or two for everyday use. The same goes for reusable plastic containers, bulky utensils like spatulas or ladles, and even your dishes. We're not saying to go completely minimal and only own one plate, bowl, and cup, but if your dinnerware has piled up over the years, this is the perfect time to shrink it down a bit. There's no exact answer to how many dishes someone needs, but keeping it to two or three plates, bowls, and utensil sets per person should be plenty.

You can also remove any duplicates from your fridge and pantry. If you have one too many cans of beans or more flour than you know what to do with, it's better to donate those items to someone who can use them (so long as the food isn't expired). This will free up more shelf space and prevent unused ingredients from going to waste.