Organize That Kitchen Junk Drawer With One Dollar Tree Home Find

Dollar Tree has a number of inexpensive buys that are great storage solutions, like using a metal towel holder to save precious counter space. That said, every kitchen has a junk drawer, and that drawer is typically a disorganized mess. Fortunately, there's an inexpensive find that you can get at your local Dollar Tree: the tool bench hardware storage case with compartments. While its purpose is meant for a workshop, it works as the perfect organizer in your kitchen's junk drawer.

The case features multiple compartments that make it easy to store all of the little items found in your junk drawers. Little things such as paper clips and rubber bands fit nicely into the compartments, reserving the drawer space for other items like Sharpies and paper. Moreover, the container itself is clear, making it easy to spot exactly what you need. Organizing your small items with this device is simple and effective to control the clutter in your junk drawer.

After you've tamed your kitchen junk drawer and find that your countertops are a bit messy, you're in luck. There's an easy way to turn a Dollar Tree napkin rack into a budget-friendly wall organizer to free up precious counter space.