Organize That Kitchen Junk Drawer With One Dollar Tree Home Find
Dollar Tree has a number of inexpensive buys that are great storage solutions, like using a metal towel holder to save precious counter space. That said, every kitchen has a junk drawer, and that drawer is typically a disorganized mess. Fortunately, there's an inexpensive find that you can get at your local Dollar Tree: the tool bench hardware storage case with compartments. While its purpose is meant for a workshop, it works as the perfect organizer in your kitchen's junk drawer.
The case features multiple compartments that make it easy to store all of the little items found in your junk drawers. Little things such as paper clips and rubber bands fit nicely into the compartments, reserving the drawer space for other items like Sharpies and paper. Moreover, the container itself is clear, making it easy to spot exactly what you need. Organizing your small items with this device is simple and effective to control the clutter in your junk drawer.
After you've tamed your kitchen junk drawer and find that your countertops are a bit messy, you're in luck. There's an easy way to turn a Dollar Tree napkin rack into a budget-friendly wall organizer to free up precious counter space.
Maximizing your kitchen organization with the tool bench hardware case
Once you have your tool bench hardware storage case from the Dollar Tree in hand, you can easily declutter your junk drawer. An easy way to start this process is to analyze the items you have in your drawer and create small groups based on what you own.
Since each compartment is the same size, you won't have to worry about deciding which compartment works best for what item. Small items like paper clips and rubber bands are ideal for the same compartment, given that they're office supplies. Other items like wipes and change can go in separate compartments. If your junk drawer is filled with a lot of small items, you can easily buy another case for extra storage. While the case is transparent, you can make organization a bit easier by labeling each compartment on the storage case.
Junk drawers are disorganized by nature, but with a handy case like Dollar Tree's tool bench hardware storage case, you can easily tame that mess. Now, if you find that your kitchen cabinets are becoming a disorganized mess, there's another Dollar Tree find that can easily organize those overcrowded cabinets.