Stop Cluttering Your Fridge With Bulky Containers: Start Storing Liquids Like This

In terms of keeping your home tidy and organized, the kitchen presents a unique challenge, as keeping it clean is crucial for food safety and functionality. However, the kitchen is also the most active space in many homes, meaning that it's rarely in a perfect state of neatness and organization, but rather constantly fluctuating in cycles of cooking and cleaning up. That means creating an efficient space with the right storage solutions is key to corralling the chaos and enjoying a stress-free cooking environment.

Though most people picture pantries and cabinets when they think of kitchen organization, your refrigerator is a worthwhile spot to start. Doing things like storing your strawberries in Mason jars not only keeps things fresher for longer, it saves space in your fridge so you can use it more efficiently. This is especially true when it comes to beverages. Different brands package milk, juice, and soda in containers that vary wildly in size and shape, from cardboard cartons to bulbous bottles, and bulky jugs that make it difficult to fit all of your favorite drinks neatly in the limited space inside your fridge.

Decanting drinks and other liquids into airtight uniform containers just like you do with snacks in your pantry quickly solves this problem, as containers like Weck and Mason jars are made to sit in neat, uniform rows next to each other. Doing this also means you'll be able to see all the liquids in your fridge at a glance, with much less need to shove things aside, which is a slippery slope to disorganization. However, there are some tips to keep in mind when repackaging your refrigerated liquids.