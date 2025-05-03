This Is The Only Way You Should Be Organizing You Pantry If You Have Kids

Anyone who has growing little ones can attest to the fact that they can never seem to get enough to eat. The process of growing takes lots of energy, meaning kiddos of all ages are prone to frequent snacking. If you feel like you're in a never-ending cycle of doling out cookies and carrot sticks, the solution may be to simply reorganize your pantry. That way, your kids can serve themselves, and you can focus on providing them with the right fuel for their bodies.

The key to making this hack work is to make sure the snacks from your latest kid-friendly Trader Joe's haul are easy for your kids to see and access. For toddlers, this may mean placing shelf-stable juice boxes and individual bags of goldfish crackers in clear bins on the lower shelves. For pre-adolescent kiddos, this might look like baskets of slightly more sophisticated fare like homemade crunchy roasted chickpeas you made together or mini boxes of cereal they can prepare independently.

While making sacks more accessible may seem like a terrible idea for kids with less impulse control, the point of this system is to foster independence and make it easier for your children to meet their own needs. That may look like only putting a certain number of snacks in their basket or bin per day or mixing healthier snacks in with things you'd consider treats. This way, you can ensure your child is getting the right nutrition while simultaneously fostering their independence.