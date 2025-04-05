Your Kitchen Cabinets Aren't Organized Without This Old-Fashioned Kitchen Storage Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some kitchen cabinets may as well come with a massive warning label slapped on them that reads "abandon hope, all pantry items that enter here." It's like someone designed the perfect place for you to put things that you want to completely forget about. However, it's time to let that be a problem of the past and give a little love to one of the best ways to organize your kitchen cupboards — a lazy Susan. It just takes one spin to turn a dusty cavern of lost jars into a rotating lineup of uncommon spices you might actually use.
It's a pretty straightforward concept: If you can actually see the things you have, you're more likely to use them. Lazy Susans are the most simple way to achieve this. They keep everything within reach and save you from accidental repeat buys (no one in history has ever actually needed three jars of ground mustard).
Lazy Susans are especially good for organizing things into categories — you can use one lazy Susan for baking supplies, one for sauces, and one as a spice storage solution. These little rotators are nothing fancy or new, but they've stood the test of time because they just work. And, even better, they're super cheap. You can grab a lazy Susan at Dollar Tree, pop it into a corner unit or shelf, and suddenly that black hole of mystery spices makes a lot more sense.
Let lazy Susans de-stress your everyday storage
Lazy Susans definitely have an unfashionable reputation. They were probably the thing your sweet grandma used to keep the salt and pepper spinning at family dinner. These days they can still be a kitchen staple, showing up in modern pantries, under sinks, and organizing upper cabinets. In this ultra-busy day and day, anything to make life easier, right?
So, if you have a shallow cabinet, you can use a small LANDNEOO lazy Susan to store your vitamins, teas, or cooking oils. If tall, hard-to-reach shelves are your problem, try a two-tier YouCopia Crazy Susan turntable to double the storage without piling stuff on top of each other. Store your lazy Susan under the sink to keep your cleaning supplies orderly or in an awkward corner cabinet where things like to disappear. Even the fridge can benefit — especially if you've noticed sauces getting forgotten in the back. Customize lazy Susans to suit your style by buying them in clear plastic, or choosing a wood or metal version.
An unorganized kitchen often feels like a background hum that never shuts off, so getting your Marie Kondo on — even with something as low-tech as a spinning tray — can give you a sense of peace every time you open the cabinet door. Watching everything glide smoothly into view is incredibly satisfying. Of course, before you even get to organizing, it's worth tackling the clutter first — things that should be the first to go when decluttering your kitchen include any duplicates, expired items, and those single-use gadgets collecting dust.