Your Kitchen Cabinets Aren't Organized Without This Old-Fashioned Kitchen Storage Hack

Some kitchen cabinets may as well come with a massive warning label slapped on them that reads "abandon hope, all pantry items that enter here." It's like someone designed the perfect place for you to put things that you want to completely forget about. However, it's time to let that be a problem of the past and give a little love to one of the best ways to organize your kitchen cupboards — a lazy Susan. It just takes one spin to turn a dusty cavern of lost jars into a rotating lineup of uncommon spices you might actually use.

It's a pretty straightforward concept: If you can actually see the things you have, you're more likely to use them. Lazy Susans are the most simple way to achieve this. They keep everything within reach and save you from accidental repeat buys (no one in history has ever actually needed three jars of ground mustard).

Lazy Susans are especially good for organizing things into categories — you can use one lazy Susan for baking supplies, one for sauces, and one as a spice storage solution. These little rotators are nothing fancy or new, but they've stood the test of time because they just work. And, even better, they're super cheap. You can grab a lazy Susan at Dollar Tree, pop it into a corner unit or shelf, and suddenly that black hole of mystery spices makes a lot more sense.