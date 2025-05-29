13 Absolute Best Uses For Old Coffee Mugs

Mugs seem to be the gift that overstays its welcome before long. Sure, there's always a treasured few that you use with habitual regularity, but the abandoned stacks of mugs that well-meaning but distant relatives and cheery souvenir shops have contributed to over the years will continue to take up stagnant space in your kitchen cabinet unless you gird your loins and find some way to revitalize them.

We've compiled a comprehensive list of ideas that can easily resolve the pile of mugs that could once be seen as a Sisyphean task to be rid of. DIYers will be glad to hear that there's a variety of projects in which old mugs can easily be implemented, and gardening enthusiasts will also get their day in the sun with the vast spread of horticultural ideas that star surplus mugs. As it takes only a few arts and crafts supplies to pretty up what was once seen as a cliche gift, mugs can easily be transformed into functional, beautiful decorative pieces that design-conscious homeowners will be sure to appreciate. Don't worry; those who don't quite fit into the aforementioned categories are still sure to find a few tailor-made ideas to help you empty out your cabinets for good.