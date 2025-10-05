The Clever Storage Solution You'll Love For Overcrowded Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen cabinet space is always at a premium, especially because we all want a kitchen that looks uncluttered. Therefore, it's not just cookware and crockery that find their way into them, but also the growing assortment of small appliances that we don't want sitting on the counter. There is a constant struggle over how to divide the space within a cabinet. The cabinet needs to be versatile enough to hold both large and small objects, which means splitting it into smaller vertical shelves isn't always a good idea since it's then unable to accommodate tall objects. However, small objects stored in such cabinets result in a lot of wasted vertical space.

Mugs, cups, glasses, jars, and even some bowls are all good examples of kitchenware that cause this cabinet dilemma. They're difficult to stack, breakable, and generally need to be stored in a single layer. However, this leaves most of the rest of the cabinet empty, wasting valuable storage space. The solution? Slide-on storage baskets. These handy, removable shelves come with long L-shaped arms that let them be easily attached to a cabinet shelf, creating storage just below it. These solutions, such as the Sufauy under-cabinet shelf basket, can increase the usable cabinet space, essentially giving your kitchen an upgrade without costly renovations. While you can place these slide-on storage baskets in lots of different spots, including inside the fridge, it's important to ensure they are securely attached and not loaded past their load-bearing capacity. Best of all, not only do they free up space, they also act as organizers, letting you declutter your kitchen by using all that wasted vertical cabinet space.