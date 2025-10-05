The Clever Storage Solution You'll Love For Overcrowded Kitchen Cabinets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen cabinet space is always at a premium, especially because we all want a kitchen that looks uncluttered. Therefore, it's not just cookware and crockery that find their way into them, but also the growing assortment of small appliances that we don't want sitting on the counter. There is a constant struggle over how to divide the space within a cabinet. The cabinet needs to be versatile enough to hold both large and small objects, which means splitting it into smaller vertical shelves isn't always a good idea since it's then unable to accommodate tall objects. However, small objects stored in such cabinets result in a lot of wasted vertical space.
Mugs, cups, glasses, jars, and even some bowls are all good examples of kitchenware that cause this cabinet dilemma. They're difficult to stack, breakable, and generally need to be stored in a single layer. However, this leaves most of the rest of the cabinet empty, wasting valuable storage space. The solution? Slide-on storage baskets. These handy, removable shelves come with long L-shaped arms that let them be easily attached to a cabinet shelf, creating storage just below it. These solutions, such as the Sufauy under-cabinet shelf basket, can increase the usable cabinet space, essentially giving your kitchen an upgrade without costly renovations. While you can place these slide-on storage baskets in lots of different spots, including inside the fridge, it's important to ensure they are securely attached and not loaded past their load-bearing capacity. Best of all, not only do they free up space, they also act as organizers, letting you declutter your kitchen by using all that wasted vertical cabinet space.
More tricks and tools to effectively use vertical storage space in your kitchen
Once you start looking around your kitchen, you notice just how much vertical storage space is available. There are relatively fewer tall objects in the kitchen, most of which can be consolidated in a few shelves. For the rest of the shelves, there are various types of modular add-ons that you can simply slide on to increase storage. In fact, even kitchenware that can be stacked is better off being stored on different levels since it lets you access individual pieces without having to pull out the entire stack.
Just like you can use the excess space inside the kitchen cabinet, you can also use the space under the cabinets that hang over your kitchen counter. This is essentially prime storage space since it is at eye level and easily accessible, making it perfect for objects that are regularly used. You can install slide-on storage baskets or even the Ecrocy mug holder, which slides on equally easily but has hooks instead of a basket. In fact, placing hooks on various strategic surfaces is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your kitchen cabinets.
If your kitchen has open shelving, consider using cubbies to maximize storage. These modular boxes can be stacked and easily slid in and out as required. One drawback is that they're not as easy to access as regular shelves and storage baskets, so they work better for longer-term storage needs. Like other slide-on solutions, however, these also let you maximize the use of vertical storage space in kitchen cabinets.