The DIY Mug Display That Turns Your Coffee Bar Into A Work Of Art
At last — you've found a way to successfully remove all the stubborn stains from your coffee mugs, pared down your collection to a beloved dozen (or two), and are ready to put them away. Except, it seems a shame to shove them back into your cabinet, just to get jostled when you're reaching for something to hold your latte or cappuccino. Mugs are an extremely popular gift because they're inexpensive, practical, and there are hundreds of beautiful designs to choose from. This is why almost everyone seems to have an extensive mug collection, often with valued memories attached to them.
That's why our favorite way to store mugs is on a grid-shaped display shelf, where everyone can see them. Not only does this honor your collection by turning it into a work of art, it also keeps all your pieces front and center, and protects your collection by providing each mug with its own secure little cubby. You might even rediscover that long-lost mug that's the perfect shape for drinking coffee, or realize you can clear some generic pieces to make room for new additions to your collection.
Though these displays can be a little pricey and hard to find, DIYing one at home is fairly straightforward. You don't necessarily need to do any fancy cuts or add trim to create a sturdy, aesthetically pleasing grid shelf. In fact, this might be a good project for a novice woodworker, since it uses mostly flat cuts and 90-degree angles. Once you're done, you can even design a home coffee bar around your new grid shelf's aesthetic.
Necessary materials, tools, and skills for a DIY mug display
One of the best things about this project is that you don't need any special materials. You can definitely purchase the wood of your choice, but using reclaimed wood from another project is another sustainable and budget-friendly option. Just be sure to test the integrity of the wood before you get started — if it has visible mold, burrow holes, or bends easily in your hands, it's not going to make a sturdy mug display.
If you don't have a table saw to cut the wood, some home improvement stores will do flat cuts for a small fee — just be sure to measure twice. You'll also need a nail gun, sandpaper, and paint or stain. You can also use a hand drill and screws, but a nail gun doesn't require pilot holes, and you can reinforce your shelf joints with wood glue if they feel loose after you've nailed or screwed them together.
Once your display is assembled, sand it lightly so your paint or stain has a smooth finish. Paint hides irregularities in the wood and is easy to touch up. However, stains offer an elegant finish, especially dramatic tones like walnut or cherry. If you want the best of both worlds, consider using a colored stain, which will showcase the wood grain under a layer of deep forest green, soft lavender, or even rose pink. Pretty floral peel-and-stick wallpaper on the outside might give the display a framed look.
Designing a coffee bar around your mug display
How you design your coffee bar depends on the size and shape of your mug display, and vice versa. For instance, if you have a narrow space between two cabinets you'd like to convert, your mug shelf will likely be tall and slender, with your coffee maker and any other accessories at least partially obscuring the lower shelves. If possible, consider filling the lower shelves with little baskets of sweetener and tea bags, so you don't risk breaking your mugs by sneaking them around your appliances.
Conversely, if you have a larger stretch of counter, you don't want your display to be obscured by your coffee maker, teapots, and other accoutrements. Instead, consider mounting your display grid to the wall and adding a string of rechargeable LED lights underneath. This will create some ambient coziness by gently illuminating the space. You can also add a tiny battery-powered light inside each mug cubby, if you like, so they each get the attention they deserve.
Free-standing cabinets are also perfect spaces for coffee bars, as these little areas often collect clutter if they're not given a purpose. In these cases, be sure to secure your mug display both to the counter and to the wall behind it, as you could bump into it from either side. Use trays or cute little dishes to group things together and prevent the area from looking messy — the smaller the space, the more intentional your visuals should be.