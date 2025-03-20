The DIY Mug Display That Turns Your Coffee Bar Into A Work Of Art

At last — you've found a way to successfully remove all the stubborn stains from your coffee mugs, pared down your collection to a beloved dozen (or two), and are ready to put them away. Except, it seems a shame to shove them back into your cabinet, just to get jostled when you're reaching for something to hold your latte or cappuccino. Mugs are an extremely popular gift because they're inexpensive, practical, and there are hundreds of beautiful designs to choose from. This is why almost everyone seems to have an extensive mug collection, often with valued memories attached to them.

That's why our favorite way to store mugs is on a grid-shaped display shelf, where everyone can see them. Not only does this honor your collection by turning it into a work of art, it also keeps all your pieces front and center, and protects your collection by providing each mug with its own secure little cubby. You might even rediscover that long-lost mug that's the perfect shape for drinking coffee, or realize you can clear some generic pieces to make room for new additions to your collection.

Though these displays can be a little pricey and hard to find, DIYing one at home is fairly straightforward. You don't necessarily need to do any fancy cuts or add trim to create a sturdy, aesthetically pleasing grid shelf. In fact, this might be a good project for a novice woodworker, since it uses mostly flat cuts and 90-degree angles. Once you're done, you can even design a home coffee bar around your new grid shelf's aesthetic.