5 Organizing Tools You Need To Keep Deep Kitchen Drawers Clutter-Free

In these modern times of sweeping kitchen islands, it's impossible to escape the trend of deep kitchen drawers. They're perfect for storing big pieces of equipment, such as stand mixers, and a complete collection of fancy pots and pans. If you're not careful or strategic, however, a deep drawer can devolve into a chaotic catch-all. Pretty soon, you can't find anything. If you're having trouble keeping the clutter under control in your deep kitchen drawers, don't despair; ee've found five easy organizing solutions to help you keep your cavernous drawers neat and tidy.

No matter which method of organizing you settle on, the key to controlling clutter is to be mindful of how much stuff you have. You don't have to go completely Marie Kondo in your kitchen, just remember that a little extra space in a deep drawer doesn't mean it should be filled with extra gadgets or dinnerware. Try to tame your deep drawers by using the circle rule, and don't be afraid to get rid of these five things if you're totally overwhelmed.