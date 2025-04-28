13 Spots In Your Kitchen That You're Probably Forgetting To Clean

Cleaning the kitchen is one of those tasks we would all love to avoid, but we just know we can't. Whether you like to have a spotless kitchen before heading to bed every night, or you give it a big wipe down every few days, most of us have accepted that constant kitchen cleaning is just part of being an adult.

No matter how proud you feel when you stand back and look at your shiny counter tops, there is likely a different story being told in certain corners of the kitchen. From filters to cabinets and inside kettles and toasters, there are some spots in the kitchen that manage to evade our sponge regularly. Even if you are aware of them, they can often move so far down the to-do list that they fall off the end.

Fear not, we have rounded up 13 common spots in the kitchen that you're probably forgetting to clean, so that you can don your rubber gloves and tackle them straight away. Alternatively, put the (probably dirty) kettle on and enjoy a cuppa while you peruse the list.