What It Means To Design A Kitchen Using Task Zones (And Why You Should)

Have you ever wondered how your favorite restaurant operates so smoothly that they can juggle multiple orders at once, whereas you (or anyone, really — we're not pointing fingers!) struggle to juggle tasks and find space for each activity? Aside from taking advantage of old-fashioned kitchen storage hacks for an organized space, another way to keep everything systematic is by utilizing task zones. Really, that's all it takes — but what exactly does that mean? Chowhound exclusively spoke with Brandy Rinehart of Rinehart Design Group Inc. (@rinehartdesign on Instagram), and she told us all about it, along with its impressive benefits. Rinehart shares, "When you hear the term 'task zones' in kitchen design, think of them as invisible workstations with a specific purpose — prep, cooking, cleaning, storage, and serving." Having a solid workflow with the help of task zones makes all kitchen activities more streamlined, instantly improving how you move around.

Rinehart further explains its importance, saying, "This reduces wasted steps and makes multitasking — like stirring a sauce while chopping vegetables — far more natural." If you're a fan of the FX TV show "The Bear" like we are, this explains why you can see everyone settle into their own stations as soon as the action begins.