What It Means To Design A Kitchen Using Task Zones (And Why You Should)
Have you ever wondered how your favorite restaurant operates so smoothly that they can juggle multiple orders at once, whereas you (or anyone, really — we're not pointing fingers!) struggle to juggle tasks and find space for each activity? Aside from taking advantage of old-fashioned kitchen storage hacks for an organized space, another way to keep everything systematic is by utilizing task zones. Really, that's all it takes — but what exactly does that mean? Chowhound exclusively spoke with Brandy Rinehart of Rinehart Design Group Inc. (@rinehartdesign on Instagram), and she told us all about it, along with its impressive benefits. Rinehart shares, "When you hear the term 'task zones' in kitchen design, think of them as invisible workstations with a specific purpose — prep, cooking, cleaning, storage, and serving." Having a solid workflow with the help of task zones makes all kitchen activities more streamlined, instantly improving how you move around.
Rinehart further explains its importance, saying, "This reduces wasted steps and makes multitasking — like stirring a sauce while chopping vegetables — far more natural." If you're a fan of the FX TV show "The Bear" like we are, this explains why you can see everyone settle into their own stations as soon as the action begins.
The importance of task zones in a kitchen's aesthetic
Aside from boosting efficiency in the kitchen, task zones are also beneficial to the overall aesthetics. As Brandy Rinehart puts it, "A well-zoned kitchen naturally feels organized, balanced, and uncluttered." Of course, knowing the first few things that need to go when decluttering your kitchen helps keep the environment mess-free, but task zones help a ton. While it does sound like you have to turn your kitchen inside and out to create a task zone, it can be a way to upgrade your kitchen without any renovations, only requiring a few brainstorming sessions and some reorganizing.
Rinehart also recommends some pieces that help divide spaces into specific task zones — like Hafele's Appliance Lift Hardware Mechanism, which is a dedicated mixer lift for small equipment that keeps your workspace clutter-free. Meanwhile, Blum's Space Step is a wise choice if you want a storage space that's hidden in plain sight. That way, you can easily reach for all your tools in one place. On the other hand, if you have a cute, compact kitchen with limited space for chopping, Hafele's Pull-Out System allows you to just slide out your cutting station without needing to invest in extra counter space. These convenient add-ons are so easy to mix and match, so you can customize your task zones however you like.