10 Hacks For Ordering Chick-Fil-A Everyone Should Know

While Chick-fil-A has the fast food fried chicken market largely cornered with its signature recipes and friendly service, its food doesn't naturally lend itself to a good menu hack. A lot of this is because the restaurant's fried chicken sandwiches, strips, and nuggets are so consistently tasty that they don't need a whole lot of sprucing up. That said, there's nothing wrong with dreaming a bit bigger when it comes to any fast food menu — as Abraham Lincoln reportedly said, "Determine that the thing can and shall be done, and then we shall find the way."

After a bit of Reddit-based research, it appears as though plenty of fast food fans have left their menu hacking mark on this particular restaurant chain. Once the momentum was there and the true possibilities of hacking the Chick-fil-A menu presented themselves, it wasn't too hard to pull together a few more menu hacks for good measure. While not as obvious at first as the best Taco Bell menu hacks, these 10 hacks for Chick-fil-A are definitely worth trying.