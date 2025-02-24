7 Popular Fast Food Hash Browns, Ranked
I don't know about you, but hash browns are hands-down my favorite fast food breakfast item. When done right they are crispy, soft, and just greasy enough to cure any hangover. Even if you aren't in recovery mode, they simply hit the spot. I mean, what's not to love about deep-fried potatoes? Even so, some fast food chains serve up much tastier hash browns than others. I should know — I just tried them all. If you've ever wondered who has the best hash browns and who is serving up a sub-par product, I've got you covered.
To determine which fast food chain's hash browns have what it takes to satisfy your hunger, I bought and tried seven different options. Then, I ranked them based on texture, flavor, portion size, and price. For a more in-depth explanation of my methodology, you can skip to the end, but I'll level with you right up front. None of the hash browns I sampled were bad, per se. Some were much better than others though. Spoiler alert: The chain that earned the number one spot isn't the establishment with the best fast food fries either. Actually, I was pretty surprised by the results and I think you will be too.
7. Burger King
Burger King's hash browns are small rounds, not a patty. As a result, they crisp up nicely and maintain a softer center, two things I appreciate. Even so, the flavor was just mid. They definitely needed some extra salt, but that wouldn't have saved them from a last-place ranking on this list. Why? Well, they just tasted like fast food, not potatoes — know what I mean? The only flavor I detected was grease, and that's never a good sign in my book. It's either an indicator of old, dirty, overly-used grease, or the quality of the potatoes is seriously lacking. Whichever it is, I'll pass.
I paid $3.01 for my Burger King hash browns, making them the second most expensive product I tried. However, the portion size was pretty big, so I won't hold it against them too much. Still, in the end, Burger King hash browns weren't overly anything. Amongst the upcoming competition, they didn't stand out at all. Instead, they simply faded into the background, so last place was the only position I could give them.
6. McDonald's
When you think of fast food hash browns, many of us picture McDonald's. However, the Golden Arches didn't have what it takes to beat out the competition, minus Burger King, of course. Some of you may disagree with my second-to-last-place ranking, but just because we all know of McDonald's hash browns doesn't mean it is actually the best product around. For starters, at $3.66 a patty (including tax) it is the most expensive one I tried. The flavor was just okay too.
McDonald's hash browns are thicker than other patty-style breakfast potatoes, which I kind of like, but they aren't really all that crispy. They are definitely less crispy than Jack in the Box's (fifth place). You get a nice soft center because of the finer cut on the potatoes but still, it left me wanting more — a whole lot more.
Oh yeah, and another thing: McDonald's hash browns aren't gluten-free and they certainly aren't vegan or vegetarian either because they contain beef flavoring and milk. Many of us would think potatoes are both plant-based and gluten-free approved, but sadly not at McDonald's. If you follow any of these dietary restrictions you can simply cross it off the list of places to grab breakfast potatoes.
5. Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box may have the absolute cheapest fast food milkshakes in the United States, but the same can't be said for its hash browns. In fact, at $2.91 (including tax) per order, it was the third most expensive option when compared to the others on this list. So, I knew Jack in the Box's hash brown wasn't off to a great start even before I tasted it. That's okay though, because when I did, I instantly thought the flavor was better than both McDonald's and Burger King's. Could it use some extra salt? Yeah, but overall, it was tasty.
Jack in the Box's hash brown was also nice and crispy on the outside and had a soft center. The shape of the patty, which was larger and flatter than McDonald's allowed it to achieve a pleasing blend of textures. It was also fried long enough to develop a pretty golden brown color. That's quite a few positive attributes for only earning fifth place out of seven, but every one of the upcoming fast food chains does its breakfast potatoes better. Not only do they manage to offer their hash browns at a lower price, but the flavor and texture get better from here on out too.
4. Chick-fil-A
Oh, Chick-fil-A... You may be known for your fried chicken first and foremost, but your hash browns aren't too shabby either. The little box full of round crowns I got appeared promising at first glance because the pieces had an appealing golden brown color. And good news — they tasted even better than they looked. The flavor was classic, but somehow different from a generic fast food hash brown. It was lighter and did not taste overwhelmingly like grease. Instead, it tasted like what it was: Potatoes. Nice!
In addition, Chick-fil-A hash browns were much crispier than the other rounds on this list. They were thicker than Burger King and Carl's Jr.'s too, so I got a pleasing mix of crispy and soft textures with each bite. Plus, I really enjoyed how the potatoes were cut a bit on the coarser side. The larger chunks provided even more texture.
An order of Chick-fil-A hash browns only costs $1.93, so they tie for first when it comes to the cheapest option I tried. As a result, I was a bit surprised at how big the portion size was. I most certainly got way more rounds than would equal a regular patty, maybe even two. All things considered, Chick-fil-A's hash browns make a solid choice. They only got a middle place ranking though, so you know what that means — it only gets tastier from here.
3. Carl's Jr.
Arguably, Carl's Jr.'s Breakfast Burger is the best fast food breakfast sandwich around, but its hash rounds only came in third place for me. Still, ranking in the top three is nothing to scoff at, so choosing them for your morning fuel will serve you well. My favorite thing about these hash browns is that they taste different from other generic fast food breakfast potatoes. They are kind of like Chick-fil-A's regarding flavor but slightly more complex. I think it's because they seem to have more salt. The rounds are also a touch greasier, but instead of weighing them down, it amplifies the flavor.
An order of Carl's Jr. Hash Rounds will only run you $2.26 (including tax), so they are priced low. You also get quite a few crispy potatoes in every order, and the ample portion size bumped them up the list ranking-wise. The extra crispy texture of each round also helped them score a top-three ranking. I really loved how the potatoes featured a coarser cut, something that improves texture. They were also fried until they achieved a beautiful golden brown hue. All in all, they were worth every penny they cost, but the next two places outperformed them — number two just barely, but number one is a different story.
2. Taco Bell
Coming in second place for the best fast food hash browns is Taco Bell. It serves up a classic patty that is larger and flatter than its competitors, so no issues with portion size. At just $1.93 per order, Taco Bell hash browns are tied for the lowest price too. Not off to a bad start, huh?
Upon the first bite, I immediately took note of how Taco Bell's hash brown was perfectly soft in the center yet super crispy on the outside — just how it should be. When it comes to the cut of the potatoes, they were nice and coarse too, so the patty had texture to boot. Regarding flavor, it was spot-on as well. It wasn't grease-forward but actually tasted like potatoes with a touch of salt. Plus, the chain's hash browns are certified vegan, a perk for plant-based diners. So, go ahead and grab one the next time you swing "South of the Border" for breakfast.
If I was being picky, and I am (how else am I supposed to rank all seven of the options on this list?), I'd say Taco Bell hash browns could be fried a touch longer so they develop a slightly darker shade of golden brown. But who cares since it tastes so yummy?
1. Dunkin'
Drumroll, please! The winner of the coveted number one spot on this list goes to none other than Dunkin'. Donuts and coffee may be the establishment's bread and butter, but its hash browns prove it is more than just a one or two-trick pony. If you've never tried Dunkin' hash browns before, let me tell you — they're amazing! Really, that's not hyperbole. They honestly blew all the other fast food hash browns out of the water.
The number one reason Dunkin' hash browns are so firmly positioned at number one is because they are overflowing with flavor. When I first took a bite I almost thought — wait, that's cheating. That's because instead of relying solely on potatoes and a pinch of salt for flavor, Dunkin' infuses its rounds with savory seasonings, including parsley and onion powder. With these layers of flavors, these hash browns are freaking tasty and they boast tons more flavor than every other fast food breakfast potato I tried.
Dunkin' hash browns are priced right too. An order only costs $1.97 (tax included). I'll admit, I didn't get very many rounds in my order, way less than Chick-fil-A or Carl's Jr., but honestly, I didn't care. The ample flavor was more than enough to secure a first-place ranking. Even if you don't live in the state with the most fast food restaurants per capita (West Virginia), I hope for your sake that you have a Dunkin' nearby so you can snag some of the drool-worthy hash browns.
Methodology and ranking explained
As I briefly mentioned in the introduction, I was more than happy to try all the hash browns I could find — in my opinion, they are the best part about fast food breakfast. After determining which places serve hash browns and which ones don't, I rushed around and grabbed them all before they stopped serving breakfast. After that, I had a few bites of each and took note of the similarities and differences within the group. Then, I had to determine a ranking.
Personally, I prefer a hash brown patty or round with some bite. I want a good mouthfeel with varying textures — a nice blend of soft potato center and crispy exterior is ideal. Fast food hash browns that were able to pull this off got priority ranking. I also paid attention to how greasy the different options were and the overall flavor. Were they bland, salty, or somewhere in between? Finally, I let portion size, price, and overall value play a role in my ranking. Although, as you can see by my number one pick, it wasn't the end-all-be-all of determining factors. What I learned after examining all of these criteria is that many fast food hash browns are indeed, very similar. In the end, it all came down to minor details, except of course for Dunkin'. It won fair and square thanks to the use of savory seasonings.