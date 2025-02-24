7 Popular Fast Food Hash Browns, Ranked

I don't know about you, but hash browns are hands-down my favorite fast food breakfast item. When done right they are crispy, soft, and just greasy enough to cure any hangover. Even if you aren't in recovery mode, they simply hit the spot. I mean, what's not to love about deep-fried potatoes? Even so, some fast food chains serve up much tastier hash browns than others. I should know — I just tried them all. If you've ever wondered who has the best hash browns and who is serving up a sub-par product, I've got you covered.

To determine which fast food chain's hash browns have what it takes to satisfy your hunger, I bought and tried seven different options. Then, I ranked them based on texture, flavor, portion size, and price. For a more in-depth explanation of my methodology, you can skip to the end, but I'll level with you right up front. None of the hash browns I sampled were bad, per se. Some were much better than others though. Spoiler alert: The chain that earned the number one spot isn't the establishment with the best fast food fries either. Actually, I was pretty surprised by the results and I think you will be too.